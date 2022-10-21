Blue Diamond Resorts celebrates its annual Commercial Summit 2022: Going Above & Beyond

/EIN News/ -- CANCUN, Mexico, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 10 to 13, Blue Diamond Resorts held its annual Commercial Summit 2022 – Going Above & Beyond, which brought together its executive committee from the Sales, Contracting, Marketing, Revenue Management, Distribution and Groups & Weddings departments in a group of dynamic sessions, intended to honor successes and outline how the new challenges will be addressed.



The event kicked off by Jurgen Stutz, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Distribution for Blue Diamond Resorts, where a recap of the fiscal year 2021-2022 was presented to quickly demonstrate that while working as a team, there is no situation that cannot be properly overcome in order to achieve the desired results: “We have a brand behind us that is strong enough to continue to position the company as pioneer in the all-inclusive market. Everything works together, and thus we have managed to maximize our business”, he stated.

For the first time, the Commercial Summit Awards where distributed, when the Eastern Caribbean Region was chosen to be the Second Best Performing Region of the company, while Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino, was chosen as the Second Best Performing Resort.

Cancun took first place as the Best Performing Region, as well as the Best Field Marketing Team of the Year, whilst Royalton CHIC Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, was named the best performing resort in the Blue Diamond Resorts’ portfolio.

Blue Diamond Resorts reinforces its commitment to its partners and guests by creating business strategies led by its key areas, that aim to continue providing enhanced vacation experiences.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 45 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relax with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while Planet Hollywood Adult Scene will turn your adults-only vacation into the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

