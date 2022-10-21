FHU Students, Community Learn to Support, Listen during Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month

First event encourages students to support one another.

HENDERSON, Tenn., October 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month brought Freed-Hardeman University students together for an awareness event in the commons Sept. 27, 2022.

Students were invited to openly attend on a come-and-go basis. During the evening, participants lit luminaries and listened to an original song by a local musician. Individuals also had the opportunity to speak privately with mental health counselors and on an open microphone for public sharing.

"It really is nice to know that the FHU family cares about us students," said FHU student LeighAnne Dugger. "They make me feel as if I am at home here."

The keynote speaker at the event was Director of the University Counseling Center Dr. Nathan Judd. He taught a valuable lesson on ways that students can help prevent suicide through lending a listening ear.

"It's important, when someone brings a thought to you, not to panic," said Judd. "In the moment that the person is sitting right in front of you, before you take the next step, just listen."

After Judd spoke, there was a musical performance by local songwriter Tosh Newman singing his original song, "Heaven Don't Need You Yet," for the people in attendance. The song's lyrics highlighted the importance of suicide prevention. Newman the song to deal with the loss of his friend who died by suicide.

Professors Dr. Nadine McNeil and Dr. Chris Creecy organized the event to support the students and community.

"We know that prevention is essential and suicide does not have to be a part of our lives," McNeil said.

School leaders are looking forward to assisting students and surrounding them in love on campus.

"This is our first event on the subject," said Creecy. "We hope to increase awareness through more events."

Media Contact

Dawn Bramblett, Freed-Hardeman University, 731-608-7650, dawn@bramblettgrp.com

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University