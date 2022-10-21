Submit Release
2022 Aurora Cannabis Half-Year Review and Outlook: Strategic SWOT Analysis, Performance, Capabilities, Goals and Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Aurora Cannabis Half-Year Review and Outlook - Strategic SWOT Analysis, Performance, Capabilities, Goals and Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry" swot analysis has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides significant competitor information, analysis and insight critical to the development and implementation of effective marketing and R&D programs, including:

  • Latest organizational and management developments
  • Acquisitions and divestitures
  • Marketing tactics
  • Financial results
  • Strengths and weaknesses
  • Strategic directions

The objectives of the report include:

  • To help current suppliers realistically assess their financial, technological and marketing capabilities vis-a-vis their major competitors.
  • To assist potential market entrants in evaluating prospective acquisitions and joint venture candidates.
  • To complement the organizations' internal competitor information gathering efforts with objective analysis, data interpretation and insight.

