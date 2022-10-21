Tanishq hosts a Festive Trunk Show in New Jersey, USA

Event features over 2000 pieces of thoughtfully curated designs showcasing the celebrated beauty of authentic Indian heritage and craftsmanship

Diwali and Dhanteras are unlike any other time of the year, with every celebration steeped in tradition and jewelry serving as a shining symbol of auspiciousness and prosperity. In celebration of this festive season, Tanishq- India's largest jewelry retail brand, decided to celebrate with the discerning customers of the region. The brand is hosting a festive trunk show in New Jersey. Taking place at Lake Chateau Banquets, 1002 US.9 North Woodbridge, the event starts from October 18th to 31st and showcases an array of latest collections in gold and diamond, precious gemstones including Polki, rubies, emeralds, and sapphires, set in 18kt and 22kt gold.

From gold jewelry made with traditional art forms like Ras Reva, and Polki jewelry that's truly stunning to jewelry inspired by Indian paintings, the New Jersey Trunk Show has something for everyone and your every jewelry need. And that's not all. Tanishq is also giving away exciting offers with every purchase. Now, customers can avail up to 20% off* on making charges of gold jewelry and on diamond jewelry value. *T&C Apply

"The festive season is a very special time for us at Tanishq, as it brings together joy, tradition and people. This Trunk Show is our way of showing our customers in the USA just how much we'd like to be a part of their celebrations with a bigger & exquisite range of jewelry," said Vandana Bhalla, Marketing Head – International Business Division, Titan Company Ltd.

"The Trunk Show also showcases the extent of Tanishq's offering to our customers in the USA and gives them a grand opportunity to shop ahead of our store launch in New Jersey, in time for Diwali. From a wonderful shopping experience to range and the duration of the trunk show itself, everything that makes a Tanishq special is channeled into this exhibit, because we didn't want to miss any opportunity to interact & celebrate with our customers," said Amrit Pal Singh, Business Head – North America at Titan Company.

New Jersey is all set to get Tanishq USA's flagship store. Customers can visit and shop at 1429 Oak Tree Road, Iselin, New Jersey as Tanishq brings with them jewelry that captures the essence of Indian heritage.

Website : www.tanishq.co.in

Social Media: @tanishqusa

Tanishq New Jersey Trunk Show Address: Tanishq Trunk Show, Lake Chateau Banquets, 1002 US.9 North Woodbridge, New Jersey 07095

*The event is free and open to the public*

About Tanishq

Tanishq, India's largest jewelry retail brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs, inimitable customer service and guaranteed product quality for over two decades.

At Tanishq, jewelry is not just a product but a manifestation of artistry and our exquisite range of gold & diamond jewelry strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and contemporary appeal. With designs that capture the beauty and celebration of all special occasions, Tanishq aims to be an integral part of every woman's journey. Attesting to this commitment towards excellence, in 2019, Tanishq has been awarded the title of The Most Trusted Jewelry Brand in India by the Trust Research Advisory.

Tanishq currently has a presence of 350+ stores and is India's largest jewelry retail brand with an extremely high brand recall.

