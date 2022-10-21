PetPlace.com, a website and community built by pet care professionals for pet lovers, announced today it will curate a list of the best pet-friendly cities based on pet health and wellness criteria to create a new travel guide for pet parents.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) October 21, 2022

PetPlace acknowledges the stress and planning that goes into a trip and that bringing along a pet introduces all new considerations – from where to stay and eat to what activities to do. Most importantly, PetPlace knows pet owners want to keep their pets safe and healthy while on a trip. As the authority on pet wellness, PetPlace is bringing its pet health expertise to the travel space – to help readers feel confident and comfortable when bringing along their favorite four-legged friends.

The guide will launch in January 2023 and include a comprehensive list of hotels, rental homes, other house rental/pet sitting services, parks, restaurants, emergency vet care, pet wellness activities, pet stores, and more.

About PetPlace

Founded by a veterinarian, PetPlace was created with pet parents in mind. PetPlace is the #1 website for pet lovers, helping pet parents improve their pet's well-being through vet-sourced articles, tips from experts, and advice about the best products for pets. Best known for our long form content, PetPlace allows pet enthusiasts to stay up to date on all things pet: tips, current events, research studies, how-tos, and trends.

PetPlace is the most comprehensive resource for pet information with over 9,500 pages available on the web – from our credible editorial team of veterinarians, veterinary technicians, and specialized authors who want to better the lives of pets and pet parents everywhere.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/petplace_to_launch_comprehensive_dog_travel_guide_to_help_pets_and_their_pet_owners_live_life_off_leash/prweb18974666.htm