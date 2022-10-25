Technaxx TX-165 Bird Cam Hits the Shelves in Stores Across North America
After the success of the multiple trail cams in our product portfolio, we realized that there is an immense need for a camera capable of recording smaller birds from a short distance.”NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technaxx, a German consumer electronics manufacturer known for offering affordable products such as car accessories, audio products, video surveillance equipment, smart fitness trackers, smartphone, and tablet accessories, today announced TX-165 – a full HD bird cam.
The short lens focus and the large viewing angle of the device allow users to take high-grade observation videos and images of birds and small animals. The bird cam has a fast trigger time and can record slow-motion videos. The TX-165 is meant to be used outdoors but could also be mounted indoors in a house or a shed. The observation device is capable of recording both day and night.
The TX-165 was designed with wildlife enthusiasts in mind. Nature lovers can use the device to feed birds and other small animals as it comes with a stylish bird food container and a water basin. The bird food container can store over 5 oz of bird food. The food and drink containers can easily be detached from the camera and are made of plastic that is easy to wash. The bird cam also comes with a built-in microphone and speaker, and it is IP56-certified so it can easily handle dust and heavy water splash.
The new device by Technaxx provides a non-complicated way to attract new birds into your backyard and capture memories of those little creatures. Users can then download the content from the SD card onto a computer and share the captured content with friends and family on social media. Even though the bird cam does not have integrated internal memory, the device can take SD cards of any size up to 512MB. The new bird cam does not require internet to be operated. It could be used in remote locations, making it a perfect fit for capturing images at mountain cabins and desert gateways. The device is easy to set up and does not require a mobile app to be operated.
The new dark green-colored offering by Technaxx can record Full HD 1080p video and can be adjusted to take pictures or create videos only when a movement is detected. The sophisticated PIR sensor supporting this function is built into the TX-165 camera and has an approximate reach of 8”. The nighttime recordings reach even further thanks to the higher nighttime IR range – approximately 20”. The nature cam has a triggering time of only 0.3 sec. The camera runs on four AA batteries.
“After the success of the multiple trail cams in our product portfolio, we realized that there is an immense need for a camera capable of recording smaller birds from a short distance,” said Pascal Pekcan, CEO of Technaxx. “We developed the TX-165 with bird lovers in mind! The competitively priced TX-165 is here to replace the boring bird feeder in your backyard with a new high-tech device that allows you to enjoy the wildlife when you see it in real-time and also capture those precious creature visits.”
The package includes the TX-165 bird cam, mounting belt, connectivity cable, user manual, wall mount, and four AA batteries. The product has made it in time for the holidays, just hit the US shelves, and is listed on Amazon and Walmart. The MSRP is $129.00.
To learn more about Technaxx’s latest offerings, visit http://www.technaxx.de/index.php.
About Technaxx
Technaxx Deutschland GmbH & Co.KG, also known as Technaxx, is a German manufacturer of affordable consumer electronics products. The company focuses on everyday consumer goods such as car accessories, audio products, video surveillance equipment, smart fitness trackers, smartphone, and tablet accessories. Techhnaxx is proud to produce easy-to-use affordable products with an attractive design and high technological quality. The company’s latest line of offerings encompasses more than fifteen years of experience collaborating with carefully selected production facilities. Designed in Germany, company products are sold in tens of countries across the globe. The company was established back in 2003 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.
Technaxx FULL HD Birdcam TX-165