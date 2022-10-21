Cleaning up: In-water cleanup moving forward at Seattle’s iconic Gas Works Park

Gas Works Park, located on the north shore of Lake Union, was once home to a gas manufacturing plant. The plant was constructed in 1907 and operated until 1956, providing fuel for the growing population of Seattle. Prior to industrialization, the area was home to three indigenous communities – the Duwamish, Hachooabsh, and Shilsholes.

The plant and other industrial activities contaminated soil, groundwater, and sediment. Much of the contamination in the upland area was addressed through multiple cleanup actions completed between 1971 and 2020, and restrictions are in place to keep people from being exposed to contamination still onsite. Contaminated soil and groundwater in certain shoreline areas and contaminated in-water sediment still require cleanup, which is moving forward.

The former gas manufacturing plant in 1965.

Review documents and submit your comments

We invite you to review documents: A legal agreement, and an environmental report that addresses remaining areas requiring cleanup.

The environmental report was prepared by Puget Sound Energy and the City of Seattle with Ecology oversight. It identifies and evaluates eight cleanup action options, all of which protect human health and the environment, and identifies a preferred option.

Submit your comments during the public comment period:

Public comment is open Oct. 24 through Nov. 22.

Online public meeting

We also invite you to attend a public meeting via Zoom to learn more about project information and answer questions:

We will have interpreters available for Spanish, Chinese, and Tagalog.

Call-in options are also available when registering online.