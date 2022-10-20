Ethics Committee Advice on Requests for a Judge’s Declaration in a Habeas Matter

The California Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions (CJEO) has issued advice to judges who receive requests to provide declarations in a habeas corpus action on behalf a criminal defendant they represented before taking the bench.
