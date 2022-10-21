At the Supreme Court’s conference yesterday, actions of note included: AB 333 constitutionality; AB 333 application; late petitions for review granted; sentencing abuse; habeas denial; criminal case grant-and-holds; grant-and-hold disposals; Proposition 66 transfer.
Supreme Court takes two more gang cases, including one about AB 333's constitutionality
