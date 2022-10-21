Welcoming the Announcement of AU-led Negotiations to Resolve Conflict in Ethiopia

The United States welcomes the planned launch of African Union-led peace talks next week between the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigrayan regional authorities. We commend South Africa for hosting the talks and stand ready to support AU High Representative Olusegun Obasanjo and AU panel members Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Uhuru Kenyatta in facilitating an agreement that, as President Biden told the UN General Assembly in September, ends the fighting in Ethiopia and restores security for all its people. As a partner to the African Union, the United States is committed to continuing to actively participate in efforts to advance peace in northern Ethiopia.

We are deeply concerned by reports of significant loss of life, destruction, indiscriminate bombardment, and human rights abuses since the five-month humanitarian truce was broken on August 24. We are also alarmed by the risk of widespread atrocities. In advance of next week’s talks, we reiterate our call on the parties to immediately cease all hostilities and for the Ethiopian National Defense Force and Eritrean Defense Forces to immediately halt their joint military offensive and ensure civilians are protected. We also call on Eritrea to withdraw its forces from northern Ethiopia and for unimpeded humanitarian assistance to be resumed immediately to all those in need.