Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on October 20, 2022

MARYLAND, October 21 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Committees will review public ethics laws, food security funding and receive an update on the County's Service Consolidation Hubs

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 9:30 a.m. to discuss Bill 17-22, Public Ethics Law - Amendments.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair Nancy Navarro and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Sidney Katz.

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will also meet at 9:30 a.m. to review Special Appropriation #23-27, which provides more than $8 million to support food assistance providers through the Food Staples Program. The Committee will also receive an update on the Service Consolidation Hubs.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair and Council President Gabe Albornoz, Council Vice President Evan Glass (Lead for Homelessness & Vulnerable Communities) and Councilmember Craig Rice.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Bill 17-22, Public Ethics Law - Amendments

Review: The GO Committee will review Bill 17-22, Public Ethics Law – Amendments. The bill would define terms under the Public Ethics Law, expand ethics requirements related to procurement, prohibit retaliation against an individual for communicating with the Ethics Commission or participating in an investigation of a potential ethics violation and expand the required contents of financial disclosure statements with respect to business interests attributable to the filer.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the Ethics Commission.

Service Consolidation Hubs and Implementation of FY23 Food Security Funding

Update: The HHS Committee will review Special Appropriation #23-27, which provides more than $8 million to support food assistance providers through the Food Staples Program. The Committee will also receive an update on the Service Consolidation Hubs.

The FY23 Approved Operating Budget included more than $4 million dollars in one-time funding for food assistance. This funding was significantly lower than previous special appropriations due to the absence of continued American Rescue Plan Act funding and potential Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement.

Special Appropriation #23-27 is needed to sustain the Food Staples Program through June 30, 2023 and would provide approximately $6 million for the Capital Area Food Bank and $2 million for Manna Food Center. The program would distribute food to over 70 Food Assistance Partners throughout the County. Without the additional funding, the Food Staples Program will exhaust its current funding in Nov. 2022

The Service Consolidation Hubs are a partnership of eight community-based organizations and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to serve County residents in need of food and other resources. The hubs offer free food at weekly drive-through and walk-in distribution sites, diapers and other items for infants and home delivery of food and prepared meals. In addition, the hubs provide case management and connect residents with other resources and County services. The hubs have also offered necessities for COVID-19 affected households and those experiencing emergencies or transportation barriers.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

The Council recommends that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council or committee meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.



