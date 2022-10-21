Submit Release
Sign Structure Replacement Project on I-79 in Butler County (Jackson Township) Postponed Until October 29

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a postponement for the evening closure between Exits 83 and 88 on Interstate 79 Northbound in Butler County (Jackson Township) from this weekend to October 29 through 30, 2022.

Interstate 79 Northbound will be closed from 8:00 p.m. October 29 to 6:00 a.m. October 30 between Exit 83: Evans City and Exit 88: Little Creek Road for a sign structure replacement project.

Crews from IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin, PA and Power Contracting Company of Carnegie, PA will be replacing a damaged sign structure and erecting a new sign structure. 

There will be a night-time detour on I-79 Northbound from Exit 83: Evans City to Exit 88: Little Creek Road. Driver's heading Northbound on I-79 during this time are advised to follow the posted detour by exiting onto Exit 83: Evans City to State Route 528 and then to State Route 19 North. Drivers can follow State Route 19 North to Little Creek Road where they can re-enter I-79 Northbound.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

