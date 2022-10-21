Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,320 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,269 in the last 365 days.

Council President Albornoz to Hold Media Availability on Oct. 24 at 11 a.m.

MARYLAND, October 21 - For Immediate Release: Friday, October 21, 2022

Discussion will include Council action on the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan, interviews for the interim positions on the Montgomery County Planning Board, and the latest public health information


Rockville, Md., Oct. 21, 2022—On Monday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m., Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media availability on Zoom to preview Tuesday’s Council meeting, which will include Council action on the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan and interviews of the top candidates for the temporary acting appointments at the Montgomery County Planning Board. The Council is scheduled to vote on the temporary acting appointments on Oct. 27.  

Council President Albornoz will also discuss the Council’s upcoming legislative items, including Tuesday’s scheduled vote on ZTA 22-01, Antenna on Existing Structures, which will foster expanded 5G wireless service in our County and help narrow the digital divide. To encourage colocation and reduce proliferation of antennas, ZTA 22-01 reduces the setback requirements for antennas on existing structures to correspond with the current 30-foot setback requirement for antennas on new structures. 

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update. 

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.  

# # #

Release ID: 22-358
Media Contact: Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832
Categories: Gabe Albornoz

You just read:

Council President Albornoz to Hold Media Availability on Oct. 24 at 11 a.m.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.