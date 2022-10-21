Council President Albornoz to Hold Media Availability on Oct. 24 at 11 a.m.

MARYLAND, October 21 - For Immediate Release: Friday, October 21, 2022

Discussion will include Council action on the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan, interviews for the interim positions on the Montgomery County Planning Board, and the latest public health information







Rockville, Md., Oct. 21, 2022—On Monday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m., Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media availability on Zoom to preview Tuesday’s Council meeting, which will include Council action on the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan and interviews of the top candidates for the temporary acting appointments at the Montgomery County Planning Board. The Council is scheduled to vote on the temporary acting appointments on Oct. 27.

Council President Albornoz will also discuss the Council’s upcoming legislative items, including Tuesday’s scheduled vote on ZTA 22-01, Antenna on Existing Structures, which will foster expanded 5G wireless service in our County and help narrow the digital divide. To encourage colocation and reduce proliferation of antennas, ZTA 22-01 reduces the setback requirements for antennas on existing structures to correspond with the current 30-foot setback requirement for antennas on new structures.

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update.

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.

# # #