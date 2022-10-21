The return of “Boosterama” to Westfield Wheaton will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Today at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, October 21 - For Immediate Release: Friday, October 21, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 21, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Ingrid Lizama, community engagement specialist at Montgomery County’s Latino Health Initiative; Oscar Mendez, program manager at Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service; and Gilberto Zelaya, community engagement and public information officer at the Montgomery County Board of Elections. The show will air today at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900 AM).

With the goal of increasing the number of residents receiving their COVID-19 boosters to maintain a strong collective immunity, the Latino Health Initiative “Por Nuestra Salud y Bienestar,” will be hosting a “Boosterama” event on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Westfield Wheaton Mall. With Halloween and the upcoming holiday season just around the corner, individuals need to continue to follow preventive measures and be up to date with their vaccines. No appointment is necessary, and the booster shots are free.

Furthermore, October is National Fire Prevention Month. Oscar Mendez will provide precautionary steps to prevent dangerous and life-threatening fires. An essential component of fire prevention is having working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, having an escape plan, practicing household safety drills, keeping valuable documents in a fireproof box, and more.

The show will conclude with a discussion about the 2022 gubernatorial election. As we approach the general election on Nov. 8, information will be shared about deadlines for residents to request mail-in ballots. Moreover, as the call for election judges continues this year, Gilberto Zelaya will emphasize the requirements, application process and compensation. For more information, click here.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

Release ID: 22-359Media Contact: Marcela Rodriguez 240-777-7808