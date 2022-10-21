BRIGHT HEALTH EXITING INDIVIDUAL INSURANCE MARKET IN ALABAMA

(334) 269-3550

Contact:

10/21/2022

Bright Health Insurance Company will stop selling individual health plans in Alabama in 2023.

The company will also stop selling individual and family plans in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

Bright Health will continue to provide coverage and pay claims to existing policyholders through Dec. 31, 2022. Customers should continue to pay premiums until the end of the year.

Bright Health says customers impacted by the move will receive notification letters from the company. Members with questions can call the company at 855-827-4448.

The Consumer Services division of the Alabama Department of Insurance is also available to answer questions Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The phone number is 334-241-4141 in Central Alabama or 1-800-433-3966 statewide.

Customers losing their Bright Health coverage can shop for new plans with other providers during Open Enrollment at healthcare.gov. Open Enrollment begins Nov. 1, 2022.

For more information, visit our FAQ.




