Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,329 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,272 in the last 365 days.

BRIGHT HEALTH EXITING INDIVIDUAL INSURANCE MARKET IN ALABAMA

Contact: Jennifer Bowen
(334) 269-3550

10/21/2022

Bright Health Insurance Company will stop selling individual health plans in Alabama in 2023.

The company will also stop selling individual and family plans in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

Bright Health will continue to provide coverage and pay claims to existing policyholders through Dec. 31, 2022. Customers should continue to pay premiums until the end of the year.

Bright Health says customers impacted by the move will receive notification letters from the company. Members with questions can call the company at 855-827-4448.

The Consumer Services division of the Alabama Department of Insurance is also available to answer questions Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The phone number is 334-241-4141 in Central Alabama or 1-800-433-3966 statewide.

Customers losing their Bright Health coverage can shop for new plans with other providers during Open Enrollment at healthcare.gov. Open Enrollment begins Nov. 1, 2022.  

For more information, visit our FAQ.

 

You just read:

BRIGHT HEALTH EXITING INDIVIDUAL INSURANCE MARKET IN ALABAMA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.