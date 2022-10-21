PRESS RELEASE: GOVERNMENT PRESENT AWARD FOR SAMOA’S GOLD MEDALIST IN THE COMMONWELATH GAMES 2022. (21st October, 2022)

((GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT): The government, through Hon. Leatinuu Wayne Sooialo, officially presented Don Opeloge, Samoa’s first gold medalist from the recent Commonwealth Games, with a monetary award of $20,000 to recognize his achievements.

Tuaopepe Jerry Wallwork, Samoa’s weightlifting guru, was also acknowledged for his pivotal role contributions to the development of sports in Samoa and on the World Stage. For patriotic service he received $10,000.

Hon. Leatinuu Wayne Sooialo acknowledged Don Opeloge’s great achievement and being a flag carrier for Samoa and to the weighlifting coach Tuaopepe Jerry Wallwork’s support.

“On behalf of the government, it is an honour for me to present this monetary award to Samoa’s gold medalist in weightlifting, Don Opeloge, and the support of Tuaopepe Jerry Wallwork, weightlifting coach, for his continued support,” said Leatinuu.

Leatinuu continued to encourage all Samoan athletes to never give up on their dreams and fight for medals.

” The government’s highest hope and vision is to let these blessings of financial rewards be a challenge for all Samoan athletes and future generations to fight for medals in any international games,” said Leatinuu Wayne Sooialo.

The announcement and presentation of the monetary awards were made at the Ministry for Public Enterprices conference room at SNPF Plaza Level 1, this afternoon.

