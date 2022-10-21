Sun & Ski Sports Store Recognized as Newsweek's Best Online Shop 2023

Sun & Ski Sports, the United States' leading retailer in specialized outdoor gear for snow, cyclists, runners, and lake enthusiasts, has been recognized on Newsweek's annual list of America's Best Online Shops 2023. This is the third consecutive year that Sun & Ski Sports was awarded by Newsweek as one of the Best Online Shops.

Newsweek awarded Sun & Ski Sports one of the Best Online Shops 2023. Sun & Ski Sports, the United States' leading retailer in specialized outdoor gear for snow, cyclists, runners, and lake enthusiasts, has been recognized on Newsweek's annual list of America's Best Online Shops 2023 and awarded in the top 10 within the Outdoor category. The prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on October 14th, 2022, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

The Best Online Shops 2023 were selected based on an extensive research effort that began with a thorough screening process. Newsweek performed detailed testing of each online shop and conducted a nationwide survey of approximately 6,000 American online shoppers. Sun & Ski Sports placed #8 in the outdoor category with a composite score of 7.88. They tabulated scores based on factors such as structure and usability, trust and security, service and communication, payment, purchase and delivery, technical performance, and the likelihood of purchase. Of the thousands of online retailers that Newsweek and Statista evaluated, only 1,000 have been awarded in 39 categories.

"To be awarded as one of the Best Online Shops in 2023 by Newsweek is an exciting accomplishment," said Sun & Ski Sports' Senior Vice President of Omnichannel & Marketing, Jennifer Skeen. "We'd like to thank Newsweek and Statista for recognizing us as a company that is committed to providing our customers with a best-in-class online and omnichannel experience."

Sun & Ski Sports is incredibly grateful to have been on Newsweek's List of Best Online Shops for the past three years. As one of the Best Online Shops in 2021, 2022, and now 2023, Sun & Ski Sports sees this continuous accomplishment as an exciting achievement and an incredible milestone for their company.

Sun & Ski Sports specializes in helping customers find the right equipment for their next outdoor adventure. Ranging in gear for the skier, snowboarder, cyclist, runner and lake enthusiast, to everyday casual apparel and footwear—no matter the activity, Sun & Ski Sports offers #AdventuresForAll.

About Sun & Ski Sports

Since 1980, Sun & Ski Sports has been inspiring adventure. Sun & Ski Sports is a specialty outdoor retailer inspiring you to let adventure into your life confidently through exceptional customer service, first-hand expertise, and competitively priced brands ready to perform for any journey – to be where you live and play. Their trademark experience has placed the company at the top of specialty outdoor retailers in America. Sun & Ski Sports has grown to include 32 stores in 13 states across the country, as well as online at sunandski.com, yet still manages to provide that small store feel with big store competitive pricing. They specialize in equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories to enhance their customer's active lifestyles and year-round activities, including ski, snowboard, bike, run, swim, and more.

