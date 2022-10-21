Submit Release
Statement by the Prime Minister on the selection of the next premier of British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the selection of the next premier of British Columbia:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate David Eby on becoming the leader of the British Columbia New Democratic Party and the next premier of British Columbia.

"I look forward to working with Mr. Eby and the Government of British Columbia to make life more affordable and build a better future for everyone in the province.

"We will remain focused on delivering results for British Columbians – including making child care more affordable and accessible for families, driving economic growth that benefits everyone, creating good middle class jobs, building more housing, and taking climate action.  

"I thank Premier John Horgan for his service to British Columbia and to Canada, particularly for his leadership on reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, and helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

