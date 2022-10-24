Submit Release
New Children's Book, The Mighty Purple Cottage, Teaches Kids About the Pain of Losing a Home

The Mighty Purple Foundation

A Portion of the Proceeds will be Donated to The Mighty Purple Foundation, which provides grants to children who have lost a home

When my family lost our home, I realized just how devastating it can be. I hope this book will teach children how mighty they can be.”
— Mia Toschi
LAPORTE, INDIANA, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her second book, “The Mighty Purple Cottage”, Author and LaPorte resident Mia Toschi shares the story of Glinda, a six-year-old child who loses a family home. The children’s book teaches kids that it’s ok to be sad, or even mad when you lose a home but if you stay kind, you will remain “mighty” and strong. Hope and optimism are present throughout the book, but it does not ignore the harsh reality of the pain of losing a home.
“As a former television news reporter, I have seen hundreds of children who have lost a home through fire, floods, and natural disasters,” Toschi said. “When my family lost our home, I realized just how devastating it can be. I hope this book will teach children they are not alone.”

The book’s illustrations are the works of Toschi’s family members. Her now-deceased Aunt Barbara painted many of the illustrations, including the mermaid Dolly (which is actually based on a 1968 photo of Dolly Parton). Toschi’s cousin Michelle Boardman also created much of the beautiful and unique artwork.
Because of the loss of their 100-year-old family home, cousins Mia and Michelle decided to do more and formed “The Mighty Purple Foundation,” a charitable, 501(C)(3) that provides $500 grants to children who have lost a home.

“These grants can’t get a child into a new home, but the money can make them feel “mighty” by providing money to buy something that makes them feel secure – a toy, blanket, or a stuffed animal. After all, a home represents security and that is also something that a child loses when they lose their home,” added Boardman.
The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC), in partnership with the Indiana State Library, also announced that The Mighty Purple Cottage has been added to the State of Indiana’s poetry archive, Inverse. It is also registered with the Library of Congress.

To purchase a book, make a donation, or learn more about “The Mighty Purple Cottage” and “The Mighty Purple Foundation,” log onto mightypurplecottage.org or themightypurplefoundation.org

