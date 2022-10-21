Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN MONTREAL

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making an announcement related to housing.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Laurier-Sainte-Marie, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minster of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, and Benoit Dorais, vice-president of the executive committee, responsible for housing, real estate strategy and legal affairs at the City of Montreal, as well as Pierre Lessard-Blais, Mayor of the borough of Hochelaga, for the announcement.

Date:

October 24th, 2022


Time:

8:30 AM ET


Location:

4555 Ontario East, Montréal, QC

