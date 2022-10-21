UPDATE: AG’s Office Identifies Decedent, Officer In Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Paterson

PATERSON — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred on October 10, 2022 in Paterson, N.J. One male civilian sustained fatal injuries.

The decedent has been identified as Hui Zhang, 33, of Pensacola, Florida.

According to the preliminary investigation, at approximately 4:12 p.m. on October 10th, Mr. Zhang was involved in an automobile collision in the area of Straight and Van Houten Streets. Mr. Zhang ran from the scene. As he fled, he attempted to enter multiple other vehicles, armed with what appeared to be a handgun. Detective Victor Lora of the Paterson Police Department pursued Mr. Zhang on foot. During an encounter on Van Houten Street with Mr. Zhang, Detective Lora fired his service weapon. Mr. Zhang was pronounced deceased at the scene at approximately 4:23 p.m. A 9mm P.A.K. Zoraki Semiautomatic Blank Pistol, an imitation firearm, was recovered near his body.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

