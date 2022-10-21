Creative Compound Announces DJ MPower as Resident DJ and debut of House on Main Nights

House on Main

House Nights on Main the Third Friday of Every Month

We are most pleased to have DJ MPower join us and to be the only house music venue in the area.” — Michael “Live Mic” Foschino

HONESDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Compound announced today that DJ MPower has joined their entertainment lineup as Resident DJ. As such, DJ MPower will debut and help establish House on Main Nights at Creative Compound, dance nights that are devoted to the house music genre.

“We are most pleased to have DJ MPower join us and to be the only house music venue in the area.” said Michael “Live Mic” Foschino, Executive Director of Creative Compound. “The first time he played here everyone was on their feet dancing and blown away by DJ MPower and his electrifying house music performance. We instantly knew that DJ MPower and house music had a place on Main Street Honesdale.” added Mr. Foschino. “DJ MPower is a unique, empowering and inspiring DJ who shows us all what passion and hard work can achieve. He is the real deal old school style DJ.” Mr. Foschino said.

“Since relocating to the area a few months ago from the Phoenix, AZ house music scene, I have been looking for a progressive venue that shares my belief that house music fans and future fans are all around us. I love seeing people get up and dance for hours when I perform!” said DJ MPower. “I am very excited to be Resident DJ at Creative Compound and to work with Michael Foschino and Dennis Putzi” added DJ MPower.

“House on Main nights will commence on Friday, October 28 at 7:00 PM with our Halloween House Party and DJ MPower behind the decks all night.” said Mr. Foschino. “We will hold Main Street House Nights monthly after that as our following grows.” added Mr. Foschino.

ABOUT CREATIVE COMPOUND

The Creative Compound is a unique mixed use “compound” on Main Street Honesdale, PA incorporating food, coffee, live music and more. The multi-use space includes a slider bar, a trendy café called Anatomy Café, complete with a coffee bar, plus live music performance space and space for workers who don’t have their own office, or just don’t want to work from home. The Creative Compound has co-working space, workstations, conference & collaboration rooms, a podcast & streaming studio, and more. Live Music is central to the cultural philosophy of Creative Compound.

ABOUT DJ MPOWER

Michael “DJ MPower” is a 23 year old house music DJ who specializes in House Music and EDM. At age 19, he began his career as a club DJ in the Phoenix, AZ metropolitan area and moved to Northeast PA in 2021 to continue his career in the East. DJ MPower has performed in competitions and for various celebrity clientele. Born with Down Syndrome, DJ MPower lives by his philosophy that there are no limits and no ceilings. He believes that following one’s passion and working hard will overcome the challenges we all face. His high energy and electrifying house music sets keep crowds dancing for hours.

DJ MPower Promo Video