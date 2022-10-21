Five Graduate from Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court in Auburn

The Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court celebrated graduation in Auburn on October 19, 2022, at the Nemaha County District Court. Graduates Eric Carlson, Lance Hays, Michelle Lane, Ashley Pohlman, and Kody Sullivan were recognized for their successful completion of the program. Judge Julie D. Smith presided over the ceremony.

Smith made opening remarks and introduced the Drug Court Team members. Guest speakers were Chris Reece, Drug Court Coordinator, and 2021 Drug Court graduate Quentin Jacobsen.

Pictured (left to right) are graduates Kody Sullivan, Lance Hays, Ashley Pohlman, Michelle Carlson Lane, Erik Carlson, and Judge Julie Smith.

The ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive drug treatment, close supervision, and full accountability for Drug Court graduates. Problem-Solving Courts in Nebraska operate under a team approach where a judge, prosecutor, defense counsel, coordinator, community supervision officer, law enforcement, and treatment provider(s) work together to design an individualized program for success. Drug Court is a minimum 20-month program where participants learn the skills to live a successful life free from drugs and alcohol.

Adult Drug Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. In addition, the court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant's likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Chris Reece, Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-821-7114 Email: christina.reece@nebraska.gov