Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,271 in the last 365 days.

Cass County Adult Drug Court Celebrates Graduation

The Cass County Adult Drug Court celebrated the graduation of Elizabeth Hermsen at the Cass County Courthouse in Plattsmouth on September 19, 2022. Hermsen achieved recognition and praise for completing the program. Judge Michael A. Smith presided over the ceremony. Also in attendance were Richard Fedde and Colin Palm from the Cass County Attorney’s Office, and Angela Minahan and Julie Bear from the Case County Public Defender’s Office.

The ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive drug treatment, close supervision, and full accountability for Drug Court graduates. Problem-Solving Courts in Nebraska operate under a team approach where a judge, prosecutor, defense counsel, coordinator, community supervision officer, law enforcement, and treatment provider(s) work together to design an individualized program for success. Drug Court is a minimum 18-month program where participants learn the skills to live a successful life free from drugs and alcohol. Upon successful completion of the program, the graduate’s charges are dismissed.

Pictured are Treatment Officer Courtney Elliot, graduate Elizabeth Hermsen, and Judge Michael Smith.

Adult Drug Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. In addition, the court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant's likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Creston Ashburn, Problem Solving Court Coordinator
Phone: (402) 593-2132           email: creston.ashburn@nebraska.gov

You just read:

Cass County Adult Drug Court Celebrates Graduation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.