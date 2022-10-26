Elijah Norton Reveals The Hidden Secrets To Business Success

A picture of two businesswomen discussing the success they have found from Elijah Norton’s business tips.

PHEONIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When seeking business advice, entrepreneurs should always consult experienced professionals. Elijah Norton Veritas Global Protection is one such professional.

The business executive started small but is now at the helm of a leading company in the vehicle service contracts industry. The story of Veritas Global Protection is remarkable, and many people have been seeking tips from Elijah to try and replicate his success.

How It All Started

Elijah Norton started his first venture in 2011 with just two employees. This was a telemarketing firm that sold vehicle protection plans. Flash forward to 2022, and Veritas Global Protection is now a significant player in the industry employing dozens of employees with thousands of partners around the country.

In less than a decade, Veritas Global Protection grew from a small company to one that generates almost $100 million in annual revenue. Elijah Norton recently shared tips to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses fast.

Elijah Norton Tips for Business Success

1. Focus on Customer Experience

Every business owner must know that the customer is king. Without the customer, there will be no revenue or profits.

Therefore, the key to starting and running a successful business lies in customer experience. After spending money on branding, marketing, and promotions, business owners must pay attention to customers.

Every customer should be treated with the utmost respect. Customer service staff must address clients with respect and with a smile.

The team should be responsive to ensure any concerns raised by customers are handled immediately and conclusively.

By taking a customer-centric approach to doing business, you can be assured of getting positive reviews, high ratings, and a lot of testimonials. More importantly, however, business owners should know that customers who are treated well will likely come back in the future and bring their friends with them. This is the secret to business success.

2. Patience is Crucial

It takes time to build a successful business. On average, it takes around five years to achieve business success. For Elijah, his first venture took three years to attain success, but he cautions that this also depends on the nature of the business, industry, and other factors.

Elijah Norton advises entrepreneurs to have patience because it takes time to build a successful business. Therefore, they should give their venture at least five years before they decide to let go.

3. Innovation is Everything

After attracting and retaining customers, what will enable a business to stay relevant is new and improved products. Innovation is the key to success, so if a company does not focus on innovation, it may lose its customers.

At Veritas Global Protection, Elijah and the team have always searched for ways to improve their vehicle protection plans. As a result, the company has come up with some of the best vehicle protection plans in the industry. This is what has made the company an industry leader today.

4. Stay Motivated

When things are not going as planned, it's easy to lose hope and give up. Many business owners have given up on businesses that thrived soon after a change of ownership. To achieve success, you must always be motivated.

That is why Elijah Norton advises entrepreneurs to pursue business ideas they are passionate about. The Veritas Global Protection success story is an excellent example of this.

Elijah identified an opportunity in an industry he was passionate about and pursued the business idea that has now become the Veritas Global Protection success story.

Lastly, entrepreneurs need to assemble a great team right from the start. The employees will serve your customers, so you must look for those who are self-driven, honest, hardworking, and trustworthy.