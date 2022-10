Ceiba Healthcare Announces Partnership with Health o meter® Professional Scales for an Innovative EMR Integration

Brett Busse, Director of Business Development, at Ceiba HealthCare Health o meter® Professional Scale

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ceiba Healthcare announces strategic collaboration with Pelstar LLC, manufacturer of, Health o meterProfessional Scales, that allows customers to access true state-of-the-art EMR integration technologies for their patient weight data.“We’re pleased to collaborate with Pelstar to bring Ceiba Healthcare’s device-agnostic IoMT interoperability to Health o meterProfessional Scale customers looking to integrate their weight and height measurements into their EHR system. Adding Health o meterProfessional products to the 1,000+ devices already supported by Ceiba Healthcare, brings true HL7 Fast Hospital Interoperability Resource (FHIR) data encryption to their integration initiatives,” says Brett Busse , Director of Business Development for Ceiba Healthcare.“As the North American leader in patient weighing products, and EMR connected scales, Health o meterProfessional has been producing EMR compatible scales for more than 15 years,” says Scott Gottman, Director of Product Management and Business Development at Pelstar.Ceiba Healthcare’s IoMT eConnect Box and Cloud platform allow customers to swiftly and securely integrate both their existing and new Health o meterProfessional scales to 20+ EHRs or third-party systems. Ceiba’s proprietary technologies allow system implementation to be completed in less than three days with minimal IT support. Coupled with Ceiba’s 24/7 worldwide support, health systems can now easily integrate their patient weighing products and more than 1,000 other medical devices with their EHR systems.For more information about Health o meterProfessional scales or Ceiba Healthcare technologies, please contact Scott Gottman, Director of Business and Product Development at Pelstar LLC at sgottman@ homscales .com, or visit www.homscales.com About Ceiba Healthcare:Ceiba Healthcare is a health technology company focused on improving patient care delivery and enabling better outcomes from hospital to home. Ceiba leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated clinical solutions. Ceiba’s innovative portfolio covers TeleHealth, clinical information systems and medical/system integrations across the care continuum. Ceiba Health is headquartered in the USA, and is an emerging technology leader within health informatics. As a global company it continues to expand with offices in New York, Istanbul, London and Cologne. News about Ceiba can be found at http://www.ceiba-health.com For further information, please contact:Brett Busse, Director of Business Development for Ceiba HealthcareTel: +1 212 572 6380Email: brett.busse@ceiba-healthcare.comAbout Homscales: Created in 1919, the heritage of the Health o meter brand includes the honor of being the first to develop an at-home scale and the first to develop the classic “doctor’s” beam scale. Continuing the tradition as a market pioneer, Health o meterProfessional has the distinction of having several other innovations in the market including the first medical scale manufacturer to receive ISO-13485:2016 certification, the first to offer EMR capable scales, and the first to develop wireless connectivity that is also compatible with the hundreds of thousands of Health o meterProfessional scales already in use in the market. https://www.homscales.com Contact: Scott Gottman, Director of Business and Product Development at Pelstar LLCEmail: sgottman@homscales.com