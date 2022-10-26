Ceiba Healthcare Announces Partnership with Health o meter® Professional Scales for an Innovative EMR Integration
The Collaboration Brings advanced EMR Integration to Health o meter® customers; IoMT Interoperability to Professional Patient Scale Markets and EMR integrations
We’re pleased to collaborate with Pelstar to bring Ceiba Healthcare’s device-agnostic IoMT interoperability to Health o meter® Professional Scale customers”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceiba Healthcare announces strategic collaboration with Pelstar LLC, manufacturer of, Health o meter® Professional Scales, that allows customers to access true state-of-the-art EMR integration technologies for their patient weight data.
“We’re pleased to collaborate with Pelstar to bring Ceiba Healthcare’s device-agnostic IoMT interoperability to Health o meter® Professional Scale customers looking to integrate their weight and height measurements into their EHR system. Adding Health o meter® Professional products to the 1,000+ devices already supported by Ceiba Healthcare, brings true HL7 Fast Hospital Interoperability Resource (FHIR) data encryption to their integration initiatives,” says Brett Busse, Director of Business Development for Ceiba Healthcare.
“As the North American leader in patient weighing products, and EMR connected scales, Health o meter® Professional has been producing EMR compatible scales for more than 15 years,” says Scott Gottman, Director of Product Management and Business Development at Pelstar.
Ceiba Healthcare’s IoMT eConnect Box and Cloud platform allow customers to swiftly and securely integrate both their existing and new Health o meter® Professional scales to 20+ EHRs or third-party systems. Ceiba’s proprietary technologies allow system implementation to be completed in less than three days with minimal IT support. Coupled with Ceiba’s 24/7 worldwide support, health systems can now easily integrate their patient weighing products and more than 1,000 other medical devices with their EHR systems.
For more information about Health o meter® Professional scales or Ceiba Healthcare technologies, please contact Scott Gottman, Director of Business and Product Development at Pelstar LLC at sgottman@homscales.com, or visit www.homscales.com.
About Ceiba Healthcare:
Ceiba Healthcare is a health technology company focused on improving patient care delivery and enabling better outcomes from hospital to home. Ceiba leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated clinical solutions. Ceiba’s innovative portfolio covers TeleHealth, clinical information systems and medical/system integrations across the care continuum. Ceiba Health is headquartered in the USA, and is an emerging technology leader within health informatics. As a global company it continues to expand with offices in New York, Istanbul, London and Cologne. News about Ceiba can be found at http://www.ceiba-health.com.
For further information, please contact:
Tel: +1 212 572 6380
Email: brett.busse@ceiba-healthcare.com
About Homscales: Created in 1919, the heritage of the Health o meter brand includes the honor of being the first to develop an at-home scale and the first to develop the classic “doctor’s” beam scale. Continuing the tradition as a market pioneer, Health o meter® Professional has the distinction of having several other innovations in the market including the first medical scale manufacturer to receive ISO-13485:2016 certification, the first to offer EMR capable scales, and the first to develop wireless connectivity that is also compatible with the hundreds of thousands of Health o meter® Professional scales already in use in the market. https://www.homscales.com
Contact: Scott Gottman, Director of Business and Product Development at Pelstar LLC
Email: sgottman@homscales.com
