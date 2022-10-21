Bona Fide Masks Corp. Awarded ISO 9001 Certification, Becoming First Mask Distributor to Achieve Designation

Recognition Reinforces Company's Commitment to Quality Management Standards

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mount Vernon, New York, is proud to announce that it has received ISO 9001:2015 certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), an organization which has established a coordinated system of quality management standards.

After a rigorous evaluation process, Bona Fide Masks® is the first mask distributor to receive this industry distinction. The ISO vetting process includes all aspects of the company's business, including purchasing, supply chain integrity, logistics, delivery, infrastructure, testing, human resources, finance, and accounting. By seeking and earning IS0 9001 certification, Bona Fide Masks has underscored its unwavering commitment to its customers and its business partners, meeting and exceeding high-level international standards. The company remains committed to delivering premier products, using safe and sustainable processes. Operating under the ISO 9001:2015 standard helps ensure that Bona Fide Masks' customers receive authentic, high-quality products that meet or exceed strict standards.

"We worked closely with the ISO auditors during their thorough evaluation process, which resulted in the certification. As a mask distributor operating in a confusing marketplace, we are proud to be the trusted source for masks. We continue to invest back in our company, delivering on our brand promises to provide the highest-level products under an unmatched management program." - Chief Engineer and EVP, Val Taubner III.

"Our ISO certification exemplifies that we have strong, clearly defined procedures in place in all our business areas to ensure that all masks that we purchase and then distribute are authentic. Our transparent, perpetual vetting model is unique in the mask industry. I want our customers to know that they can always trust us, and we will always conduct our business ethically. This accreditation solidifies our brand pledge and builds on our promises. We will continue to raise standards and expectations for our industry." - President, Bill Taubner.

Now certified under the ISO 9001:2015 standard, Bona Fide Masks is proud to join the one million+ companies and organizations, in over 170 countries, with ISO certification.

More about ISO:

Dating to 1946, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 167 bodies. It sets forth a framework of international quality management standards for entities committed to delivering products that consistently meet customer expectations. ISO audits are performed by a qualified, independent certifying body (www.iso.org).

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Bona Fide Masks Corp.:

The current owners' great-grandfather and grandfather started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains (www.ballchain.com), seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 3 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. military for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. servicemen and women, and the company takes tremendous pride in everything it does.

Originally a division of Ball Chain, Bona Fide Masks Corp. handles warehousing and distribution with the utmost focus, systematically employing proven, regimented processes and protocols, as supply chain security and transparency are its highest priorities. In this regard, Bona Fide Masks is proud to issue statements of authenticity, providing further confidence to its customers and reinforcing its commitment to supply chain integrity.

Contact Information:

Cristina Chianese

VP of Marketing & Strategy

cristina@ballchain.com



Bill Taubner

President

bill@ballchain.com

914.664.7500



Related Images











Image 1

















Image 2: Bona Fide Masks ISO 9001 Certification









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment