Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Nebraska - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers
The Steinberg Law Group has decades of proven experience and the resources to help victims of asbestos exposure and their families obtain the financial compensation they deserve. All of it.
Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Nebraska - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers – Call Toll Free (888) 891-2200OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Nebraska is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2022 were exposed decades ago. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
Fortunately for residents of Nebraska, the state has no known naturally-occurring asbestos deposits. However, Nebraskans who worked in industries such as the military, power plants, manufacturing and breweries are at an elevated risk of developing asbestos-related lung cancer or mesothelioma. In addition, asbestos-contaminated vermiculite from the notorious mine in Libby, Montana was processed in Omaha, Nebraska at the Western Mineral Products (purchased by W.R. Grace and Company in 1967) worksite starting in the 1940s and continuing into the late 1990s. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Nebraska include, but are not limited to, Sheldon Station, Gerald Gentleman Station, Omaha Steam Electric Station, Bellview Power Plant, Canady Steam Plant, Hastings Municipal Power Plant, Montgomery Ward Company, Hallam Nuclear Power Plant, Grand Island Power Plant, Cornhusker Ordinance Plant, Alger Warehouse, Bryant Air Conditioning, Heating, Electrical & Plumbing Company, Mark T. Moor Substation, Kramer Power House, Fort Calhoun Nuclear Power Plant, Cooper Nuclear Power Plant, L.D. Wright Steam Plant, Zurn Industries, Inc., Alliance Power Plant, Western Mineral Products, Kansas-Nebraska Natural Gas Company, W.R. Grace & Company, National Dehydrating Company, United Electric Company, L. M. Marcum Company, North Dakota Power & Light, Oxnard Construction Company, Lincoln Traction Company, Northwestern Iron and Metal Company, Ray Martin Company, Vaughn Insulation Company, Armour and Company, Cudahy Packing Company, Weaver’s Potato Chip Company, Inc., Cornhusker Heating & Air Conditioning, Consumers Public Power Company, Scottsbluff Packing Company, Scottsbluff Sugar Company, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Iowa-Nebraska Light & Power Company, Lincoln Gas and Electric Light Company, Sierra Talc and Clay Company, American Beet Sugar Company, Burn Zol, Inc., Campbell Soup Company, Ceco Steel Products Corporation, Chaney Furnace Company, Charles T. Vaughn, Inc., Climate Control, Inc., Consolidated Steel Corporation, Construction Specialties Company, Corn Derivatives Company, F. L. O’Neill Company, Northern Gas Products, Northern Natural Gas Company, NY Life Insurance Company, Olron Brothers, Inc., Willow Springs Distillery, Wilson & Company, Omaha and Council Bluffs Street Railway Company, Western Electric Company, Omaha Distilled Water, Ice and Storage Company, Omaha Electric Light and Power Company, Omaha Gas Company, Puritan Manufacturing, Quaker Oats Company, Rosborough Fire Brick & Supply, Omaha Packing Company, Rybin Plumbing & Heating, Schaefer Oil Company, Sealtest Foods, Sears, Roebuck & Company, Sinclair Refining, Skinner Packing Company, Sperry Electric Light Company, Standard Distilling and Distributing, Storz Brewing Company, Swift & Company, Thomas A. Walsh Manufacturing Company, Union Pacific Coal Company, United Benefit Life Insurance Company, Upjohn Company, Paul Davie & Sons, Peoples Ice and Cold Storage Company, Peter Keiwit & Sons, Phoenix Utility Company, Omaha Hardwood Company, Omaha Public Power Company, Packaging Corporation of America, Fairmont Creamery Company, Falstaff Brewing Corporation, Forman Brothers, Ferer Aaron & Sons, Frank J. Merwald & Sons, Frazier Heating, Fred Krug Brewing Company, General Electric, J.J. Parks Construction, Jack Finely Mason Contractor, Jensen A. O. Company, Johnson C. G. Boiler Company, Kellogg Company, Kitty Clover Potato Chip Company, Land Paving Company, M. E. Smith Warehouse, Master Electronics, Midwest Asbestos Company, Mobil Oil Company, Blue Chip Auto Company, Briggs Pump Company, American Crystal Sugar Company, Nebraska Power Company, New Omaha, Thompson, Houston Electric Light Company, Central Power Company, Behlen Manufacturing Company, Union Pacific Railroad Company, Fel-Tex, Fremont Brewing Company, Great Western Cereal Company, National Starch Company, Nebraska City Brick & Tile Company, Nebraska City Water and Light Company, Norton Gregson Company, Otoe Food Products Company, Western Brick & Supply Company, Allied Mills, Inc., American Smelting and Refining Company, American Loan and Trusts Company, Anderson Electric, Armstrong Contracting & Supply Corporation, Aultman Company, Fremont Gas and Electric Light Company, Gifford Grain, Girdler Corporation, Philips Petroleum, Allied Chemical & Dye Corporation, Ace Drywall Company, Ag Processing, Inc., North Platte Plumbing & Heating, Pacific Fruit Express, Beatrice Creamery Company, Cominco Products Company, Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America, Hastings U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot, Lincoln Air Force Base and Offutt Air Force Base. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact/ now.
Robert L. Steinberg
The Steinberg Law Group
+1 8888912200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn