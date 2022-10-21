Central inspection commission hands out punishment on Party organisations, members

VIETNAM, October 21 -

HÀ NỘI — The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee held its 21st session on October 18-19, handing out disciplinary measures on some Party organisations and Party members that have violated the regulations and State law.

The commission reprimanded the Party delegation to the People’s Committee of central Đà Nẵng City in the 2016-2021 and 2021-2026 tenures for their violations when leading the city’s COVID-19 prevention and fight.

The delegation breached working regulations, showed a lack of responsibility and relaxed leadership, enabling the People’s Committee of Đà Nẵng City and some organisations and individuals to violate the Party’s regulations and the State’s law in purchasing, managing and using medical supplies and equipment, resulting in the case at the municipal Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

A number of Đà Nẵng officials were also reprimanded, including Lê Trung Chinh, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Party delegation to the People’s Committee of Đà Nẵng and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Đà Nẵng; Huỳnh Đức Thơ, former Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party delegation to the People’s Committee of Đà Nẵng and former Chairman of the People’s Committee of Đà Nẵng; Hồ Kỳ Minh, member of the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee, Vice Secretary of the Party delegation to the People’s Committee of Đà Nẵng and Permanent Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Đà Nẵng; Trần Văn Miên, former member of the municipal Party Committee, former member of the Party delegation to the People’s Committee of Đà Nẵng and former Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Đà Nẵng; and Nguyễn Văn Phụng, member of the municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the municipal Department of Finance. Meanwhile, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee and former Director of the municipal Health Department Ngô Thị Kim Yến was given a warning, and Director of the municipal CDC Tôn Thất Thạnh was expelled from the Party.

Regarding the violations at the Standing Board of the Party Committee at the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASC), the Inspection Commission decided to expel from the Party Phùng Ngọc Tấn, former Secretary of the Party cell and former acting director of VASC’s organisation and personnel department.

A warning was given to Nguyễn Quang Thuấn, Vice Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former President of the VASC. Some other former officials at the VASC were reprimanded.

The Inspection Commission also issued a reprimand to Nguyễn Hữu Độ, member of the Party delegation to the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET), and Deputy Minister of Education and Training, along with warnings to a number of officials and former officials at the ministry, for their violations during the 2016-2021 tenure.

The commission asked the Politburo to consider disciplinary measures against the Party delegation in the 2016-2021 tenure to the MoET, and Phùng Xuân Nhạ, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity and Education, former member of the Party Central Committee, former secretary of the Party delegation in the 2016-2021 tenure to the MoET and former Minister of Education and Training.

The commission asked the Party Central Committee to punish several officials of Hòa Bình Province for their violations. —VNS