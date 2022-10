VIETNAM, October 21 -

HÀ NỘI — President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum will lead a high-ranking delegation to pay an official visit to Việt Nam from October 24-26.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ, according to an announcement of the NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs. — VNS