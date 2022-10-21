Việt Nam can be model of success for other countries: UN secretary general

VIETNAM, October 21 - HÀ NỘI — On his official visit to Việt Nam on Friday, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres commended Việt Nam's achievements and said that the country could be a model of success for others.

Welcoming Guterres on the 45th anniversary of Việt Nam’s UN membership, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc expressed his gratitude to the international organisation for its support in rebuilding the country after the wars, during Đổi mới (Reforms) and international integration.

The Vietnamese President said that Việt Nam consistently implemented the foreign policy line of independence, self-reliance, peace, amity, cooperation and development, diverse and multilateral foreign relations.

He emphasised that Việt Nam had a strong commitment to multilateralism and supports the central role of the UN in global governance and coordination of international efforts to address common issues.

President Phúc requested that the UN continue its assistance in COVID-19 response, policy-making advice to mobilise international resources in the long-term recovery strategy towards a greener, more sustainable and autonomous direction, while also effectively implementing the Sustainable Development Goals and building a rule-of-law state.

He emphasised that Việt Nam was actively working on its commitment to achieving net-zero emission by 2050 and requested the UN’s support in this process.

On his first official visit to Việt Nam as the UN Secretary General, Guterres congratulated Việt Nam on the COVID-19 response and socio-economic development.

He believed that Việt Nam would continue the effective implementation of macroeconomic policies at the core, while also protecting the environment, adapting to climate change, and becoming a model of success for other countries.

The UN leader also gave high regard to Việt Nam’s outstanding contributions to UN affairs, including a successful term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council during 2021-21, and participating in UN peacekeeping missions.

With the support of the UN, Guterres hoped that Việt Nam would continue contributing to global affairs, and as the host of major international events in the future, especially on the sea and ocean.

Discussing regional and global affairs, the two leaders agreed on the consolidation of multilateralism with the UN at the central role, upholding compliance with international laws, unity and cooperation in the current complicated development of global and regional affairs.

They hoped to strengthen the UN – ASEAN cooperation and the role of the association in addressing regional problems, and support ASEAN and the relevant countries in implementing the 5-Point Consensus as assistance to Myanmar.

They also shared the same viewpoint on stability, peace, security, freedom of navigation and overflight at the South China Sea (called East Sea by Việt Nam), and settling disputes on the basis of international laws, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Meeting with Party leader

Party Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng also gave high regard to the UN’s role in global affairs as the largest global organisation that operates in multiple fields of peacekeeping, security, cooperation for development, and promoting human rights.

Việt Nam considered the UN an important international partner and a priority in the country’s foreign policies, he said. Secretary Trọng also expressed his appreciation for the support from the UN Secretary General and UN agencies to Việt Nam.

Topics of the discussion also included Việt Nam’s comprehensive achievements in the 35 years after Đổi mới (Reforms), and the recent positive results during and after the COVID-19 era.

Guterres expressed his high regard for Việt Nam’s commitments and support to multilateralism and the UN Charter.

Việt Nam always expressed its principled stance on peacekeeping, sustainable development, international laws, while also actively working with the UN and international partners in addressing the increasing non-traditional security issues, he said.

The UN leader also commended Việt Nam on its efforts to overcome the obstacles after the wars and major achievements, especially in promoting equality and inclusive development.

He hoped that the Southeast Asian country would continue its positive contributions with achievements and experiences not only in the fight for independence and international laws, rebuilding and developing the country, but also in realising the common goals of the global community.

The UN secretary general emphasised that Việt Nam should further promote its active role and achievements in inclusive growth, as well as leading policies and measures to respond to climate change.

The UN would continue its close and active cooperation with Việt Nam, he said.

On the same day, Guterres also paid respects to the late President Hồ Chí Minh, and co-chaired a ceremony to mark the 45th anniversary of Việt Nam’s membership of the UN.

He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ today, alongside his visit to the Việt Nam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration, and a meeting with students at the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam. — VNS