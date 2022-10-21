PennDOT District 4 Road Report for the Week of October 24 to October 28, 2022

10/21/2022 Dunmore, PA - Below you will find the road report for the week of October 24 – October 28, 2022. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard-of-care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes. Please note: Work will depend on current weather conditions. Special Events

There will be a road closure on SR 6 (4th Street, Main Street, and 10th Street) in Honesdale, Wayne County on Tuesday, October 25 for the annual Halloween Parade from 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM. There will be a road closure on SR 2049 (Birkbeck Street, Front Street, and Centre Street) in Hazel Township, Luzerne County on Friday, October 28 for the Freeland Elementary School Halloween Parade from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM. There will be a road closure on SR 3025 (200 block of Wyoming Avenue) Scranton, Lackawanna County on Saturday, October 29 for an Enchanted Trunk and Treat from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. There will be a road closure on SR 11, Shickshinny, Luzerne County on Sunday, October 30 for the annual Halloween Parade from 4:30 PM to 5:15 PM.

Short Term Projects Lackawanna County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-81 NB Exit 184-186 Scranton/Dunmore Lane Restriction Bridge Concrete Work 10/25 8:45 AM -3:00 PM I-81 SB Exit 182-178 Scranton/Moosic Lane Restriction Manual Patching 10/24 8:45 AM -3:00 PM I-81 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Joint Repair 10/24-10/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-84 Elmhurst Township Lane Restriction Joint Repair 10/24-10/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-84 Dunmore Borough Lane Restriction Joint Repair 10/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 6 Clarks Summit Borough Lane Restriction Litter Pickup 10/24-10/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 107 Jermyn Borough Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 10/24-10/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 307 Clarks Summit Borough Lane Restriction Litter Pickup 10/28 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM 348 Elmhurst Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 435 Elmhurst Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 10/24-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1001 Vandling Borough Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 10/27-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1012 Archbald Borough Lane Restriction Ditch Cleaning 10/24-10/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1012 Archbald Borough Lane Restriction Ditch Cleaning 10/27-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1101 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Joint Repair 10/27-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2004 Madison Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 10/24-10/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2014 Dunmore Borough Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 10/24 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2019 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Bridge Inspection 10/26 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM 3003 Scranton City Lane Restriction Brushing 10/24-10/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3011 Old Forge Borough Lane Restriction Brushing 10/26-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 10/24-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Luzerne County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-81 NB Exit 151(A) to Exit 151(B) Luzerne County Lane Restriction Boring and Bridge Deck Cores 10/24 -11/4 8:00 PM - 6:00 AM I-81 NB Exit 175-175(A) Luzerne County Lane Restriction Bridge Inspection 10/26 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM I-81 SB Exit 175(A)-175 Luzerne County Lane Restriction Bridge Inspection 10/26 10:30 AM -12:00 PM I-81 NB Exit 175-175(A) Luzerne County Lane Restriction Bridge Inspection 10/26 12:00 PM -1:30 PM I-81 SB Exit 175(A)-175 Luzerne County Lane Restriction Bridge Inspection 10/26 1:30 PM -3:00 PM I-81 Mile Post 163.3 to 166.3 Luzerne County Lane Restriction Joint Deck Repair 10/23-10/27 7:00 PM -6:00 AM I-81 Butler Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 10/24 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 118 Ross Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 10/24-10/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 239 Nescopeck Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 10/25-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1012 Jackson Township Lane Restriction Jackson Township 10/26-10/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1021 Franklin Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 10/24-10/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1022 Harveys Lake Borough Lane Restriction Patching 10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1026 Dallas Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 10/24-10/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1030 Lake Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 10/27-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1047 Dallas Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 10/24 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1057 Lake Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 10/27-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1063 Harveys Lake Borough Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 10/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1065 Lake Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 10/27-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2010 Sugar Notch Borough Lane Restriction Patch and Cutting 10/24-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3006 Slocum Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 10/24-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4015 Fairmount Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 10/25-10/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 6309 Wilkes-Barre Township Lane Restriction Deck Patching 10/24-10/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 9302 Bear Creek Township Lane Restriction SCM Maintenance 10/24-10/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 9304 Bear Creek Township Lane Restriction SCM Maintenance 10/26-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Pike County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 6 Westfall Township Lane Restriction Trench Restoration 10/25-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 434 Shohola Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 10/24-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 739 Delaware Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Skin Patching 10/24 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1003 Lackawaxen Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 10/24-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1014 Lackawaxen Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Stability 10/24-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Pike County Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 10/24-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Susquehanna County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-81 Lenox Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 10/24-10/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-81 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 10/24-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 106 Clifford Township Lane Restriction Paving 10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 171 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 10/24-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1004 Thompson Township Lane Restriction Base Repair 10/24-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1017 Thompson Borough Lane Restriction Patch and Cutting 10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2046 Ararat Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 10/24-10/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Wayne County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 06 Honesdale Borough Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 10/24 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 191 Dreher Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 10/24-10/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 191 Lehigh Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 10/24 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 191 Buckingham Township Lane Restriction Patching 10/24-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 196 Lehigh Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 10/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 423 Lehigh Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 10/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 507 Lehigh Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 10/26-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 652 Berlin Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 10/24-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3003 Lehigh Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 10/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3030 Waymart Borough Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 10/24-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3044 Lehigh Township

Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Wayne County Lane Restriction Slide Repair 10/24-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Wyoming County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 6 Tunkhannock Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 10/24-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3002 Noxen Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 10/24-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3003 Mehoopany Township Lane Restriction Paving 10/24-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3004 Mehoopany Township Lane Restriction Paving 10/24-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3004 Mehoopany Township Lane Restriction Base Repair 10/24-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Wyoming County Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 10/24-10/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM



Long Term Projects State Route Exit/Mile Marker County(ies) Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time N/A Lackawanna Clifton Township Closed A Lackawanna County-owned bridge is closed indefinitely on Keystone Rd. in Clifton Township off State Route 435. The road has no outlet. Indefinitely SR 307 Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Lane Restriction This project involves the full replacement of a culvert that crosses under a four-lane road, State Route 307 (Scranton Pocono Highway) over Green Run in Roaring Brook Township, Lackawanna County. Oct. 2022 SR 6 Casey Highway Lackawanna Lane Restriction The concrete pavement and bridge preservation project on Route 6 (Casey Highway) is ongoing. This project addresses the aging concrete roadway pavement by replacing damaged and broken slabs where necessary, while retrofitting existing slabs to give them stability and cleaning and sealing all pavement joints. Preservation work is performed on the highway to preserve the existing concrete pavement. This type of project is a cost-effective means of extending the service life of a concrete roadway. Pavements left to deteriorate without timely preservation treatments are more likely to require costly and disruptive major rehabilitation or reconstruction projects.

After all the concrete repairs are complete, a procedure called diamond grinding will be performed by the Contractor. Diamond grinding will correct surface imperfections and improve ride quality on the Casey Highway. The project began in April of 2022 and be completed in 2024. A similar project was just completed 2-years ago at the I-81 and I-84 Interchange in Dunmore. 2024 I-84 EB/WB Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guide rail, base, joint, temporary traffic control, and pavement markings. Nov. 2023 SR 107 Lackawanna Scott Township Lane Restriction The project consists of improvements to SR 107, section 251 in Lackawanna County. The project includes a bridge rehabilitation on SR 107 (Heart Lake Road) between Interstate 81 and SR 1013 (Tompkinsville Road/Bell Mountain) in Scott Township, Lackawanna County. There is a lane restriction with traffic lights to control traffic. TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 307 Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Right Lane Closure The right lane is closed northbound on SR 307. Stone arch over Williams Creek end wall and parapet issues. TBD SR 307 Lackawanna Spring Brook Township Right Lane Restriction The right lane shoulder is closed on SR 307 due to a slide issue. TBD I-84 EB/WB Lackawanna/Wayne Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guide rail, base, joint, temporary traffic control, and pavement markings. The contractor will have the right lane closed eastbound between MM 16.1 to 18.5 & westbound between MM 18.5 to 17.5 for paving. Contractor will also be paving the on and off ramps at exit 17 in the eastbound lane. The contractor will also be working on the substructure of the bridge at MM 13 westbound. Nov. 2022 6:30 AM-5:00 PM I-84 Lackawanna/Wayne Single Lane Closure Temporary bridge deck repair work, installation of I-84 EB bridge girders, floor beams, deck pans, overhang jacks, reinforcing steel, place deck and parapet concrete, construct I-84 EB bridge approach slabs, install drainage basins, form, and pour WB pier #2/pier #2 plinth. Construct I-84 EB Phase 2/2A median side pavement in preparation for stage 3 mainline traffic switch and perform railroad bridge steel repairs. The I-84 over Lackawanna Railroad/Roaring Brook and SR 435 Section 282 project includes the replacement of three bridge structures and associated roadway work on I-84 and SR 435. This is the Twin Bridge Project. TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM I-81 Lackawanna Scranton/Moosic Shoulder Restriction The district-wide guide rail project will be installing guide rail at I-81 NB and SB from mile marker 197 to mile marker 206 in Lackawanna County for the next several weeks. The work will now take place from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM with single-lane closures. TBD 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM SR 2004 Lackawanna Madisonville Closed There will be a road closure on State Route 2004 (Haas Pond Road), Madisonville, Lackawanna County starting on Wednesday, September 14 for a large pipe replacement. There is a detour in place. TBD 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM SR 4005 Lackawanna Benton Township Closed The project consists of reconstruction and improvements of a certain section of SR 4005 Section 270 in Benton Township, Lackawanna County. The project scope of work consists of a bridge rehabilitation/superstructure replacement over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. A detour will be used to maintain traffic during the project Nov. 2022 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM SR 8015 Lackawanna Clarks Summit Shoulder Restriction This work consists of the structure rehabilitation of two state-owned culverts on SR 8015 Section D51. The shoulder will be closed all summer. Nov. 2022 I-80/I-81 Luzerne Lane Restriction Concrete pavement preservation project on I-80 and I-81 in Luzerne County. The project will cover several miles on I-80 and I-81. The project will address distressed concrete roadway pavement by replacing damaged and broken slabs where necessary and diamond grinding for ride quality.

The lane closures will be temporary starting at the Luzerne /Columbia County line and working towards SR 93 interchange. The contractor will be working Monday through Thursday into November 2022 doing concrete roadway patches. All lanes will be open at the end of each workday and on weekends. Nov. 2022 7:00 PM - 6:00 AM I-81/115/309 Luzerne Lane Restriction For the rehabilitation and improvement of a certain section of state highways in Luzerne County, in various municipalities. Bridges are on I-81, SR 115, and SR 309 Cross Valley. Work will continue throughout the winter. TBD 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM SR 309/11/92 Luzerne Lane Restriction Resurfacing contract for 17 miles of roadway on Route 309 (North Cross Valley Expressway), Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue), Route 92 (Exeter Avenue), Route 2045 (South Main Road), and ADA ramp construction on Route 1009 (Market Street), Luzerne County. The project started the week of 8/2/21 and the contractor is working on SR 2045 (South Main Street). TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 3007 Luzerne Slocum Township Closed State Route 3007 (Blue Ridge Trail) is closed from SR 2042 (Stairville Rd) to SR 3008 (Slocum Rd) in Slocum Township, Luzerne County for a culvert replacement. A detour is in place. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 390 Pike Palmyra Township Lane Restriction The project includes replacing the bridge on SR 390 around Fairview Lake. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with traffic lights installed. May 2023 7:00 AM -5:00 PM SR 1012 Pike Lackawaxen Township Shoulder Restriction The shoulder was washed-out, and the pavement edge failed. The work is in the design stage. TBD SR 2002 Pike Dingman Township Closed This is a slope failure reconstruction project along SR 2002 (Wilson Hill Road), which is in the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area. The proposed work includes the installation of a retaining wall, roadway reconstruction in the eastbound lane, minor roadway work in the opposite lane, guide rail, drainage, and pavement markings. A detour is in place. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM -5:00 PM I-84 Mile Marker 17-26 Pike/Wayne Green, Palmyra, Sterling Single Lane Closure The project consists of the reconstruction of Interstate I-84. The project length is approx. 8 miles. I-84 will be under a long-term restriction from mile marker 17 to 26, EB and WB. Westbound traffic will cross over in a single-lane pattern onto the Eastbound lanes. Traffic will be single lane from mile marker 21.5 to 26.0. There will be long-term single-lane closures on I-84 EB and WB between Exits 20 (Greentown / Wallenpaupack) and 26 (Promised Land/Tafton) (mile markers 21.5 to 26). The interstate will be down to single-lane traffic in each direction on the EB lanes while we close and reconstruct the WB lanes.

The westbound rest area on Interstate 84 will be closed for the season. This will be located around mile marker 25.7.

Traffic is currently bi-directional on the eastbound lanes separated by concrete barriers from mile markers 21.7 to 26. Westbound lanes are closed for reconstruction for 4 miles of roadway, one bridge structure over Shinny Mountain Road, and the on and off ramps for the westbound rest area. This will remain until the end of November 2022. 2022 - 2023 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM I-84 EB/WB Mile Marker 43-46 Pike Lane Closure Shoulder upgrades/crossover construction on I-84 from mile marker 43 to mile marker 46. There will be temporary single-lane closures on both east and westbound. There is a permanent lane closure 24/7. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 171 Susquehanna Oakland Borough Lane Restrictions The project will construct a retaining wall to repair a slope failure. Traffic will be maintained utilizing half-width construction with temporary signals. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 3029 Susquehanna Jessup Township Lane Restriction The project consists of a full concrete bridge replacement over the East Branch of the Wyalusing Creek on SR 3029 in Jessup Township. The work includes a closed lane of traffic with temporary signals. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 706 Susquehanna Rush Township Lane Restrictions with Temporary Traffic Signals SR 706 section 501 in Rush Township there will be single-lane restrictions with temporary traffic signals. The work involves complete demolition and new half-width construction of three structures. Three bridges under construction will be at the nearest intersection of SR 706 and Gage Road, SR 706 and Bomboy Road, and SR 706 and Devine Road. All 3 sites will have widened roadways, shoulders, new paved approaches, guide rail, and road markings when completed. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 3029 Susquehanna Lane Restriction There will be a lane restriction on SR 3029 for mechanical edging and patching work. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM-7:00 PM SR 3029 Susquehanna Fairdale Closed Construction of box culvert beginning on Monday, October 3 on SR 3029 in Susquehanna County. The project is about 1 mile north of SR 706 in Fairdale. This project requires SR 3029 to be closed. A signed detour will be in place. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 1006 Wayne Damascus/Berlin Township Closed SR 1006 (Peggy Runway Road) is closed. The area affected is between the intersection of SR 652 & SR 1006 at Segment 0060/2808 in Damascus Twp. to the intersection of SR 1006 and Cortez Road Segment 0050/2074 in Berlin Twp. Nov. 2022 SR 1002 Wayne Milanville Closed Skinners Falls bridge is closed until further notice. A PEL Study is being completed. TBD N/A SR 92 Wyoming Falls Township Lane Restriction There will be stone arch culvert rehabilitation on State Route 92, Section 750, over a tributary to the Susquehanna River, in Falls Township, Wyoming County. The contractor will restabilize the existing floor by encapsulating the timbers in concrete and reconstructing the existing upstream headwall and wing walls. The structure is shared between the state and the railroad company, only the state's half will be included in the project. There will be one lane work zone with a width restriction for the improvement. It will be controlled by temporary traffic signals and concrete barriers. Stage two traffic control is now in place. Nov. 2022 SR 11, SR 858, SR 1031, and SR 87 Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties Lane Restriction This project is for the resurfacing of approximately 13.9 miles of existing roadway on the following state routes in Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties. SR 11, SR 858, SR 1031, and SR 87. TBD SR 2008, SR 2013, SR 2015, SR 2017, SR 2021, SR 2025 Wyoming Falls Township Lane Restriction Kriger Construction will be performing mechedge paving and patching work. The work will be on SR 2008, SR 2013, SR 2015, SR 2017, SR 2021, and SR 2025. The work will be mostly in the Falls PA area. There will be a single-lane closure while the work is being performed. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM-5:00 PM SR 2013 Wyoming Falls Township Lane Restriction The contractor will be repairing the bad areas on SR 2013 (Falls Road) in Wyoming County. The repair work will take place between Church Hill Road and the Lackawanna County Line. The section of Falls Road between the Buttermilk Falls Bridge and Church Hill Road will be milled and paved in the near future. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM-5:00 PM

