PennDOT to Reopen Betsy Ross Bridge Ramp to I-95 North Thursday in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the partially reconstructed ramp from the Betsy Ross Bridge to northbound Interstate 95 along with the ramp from southbound I-95 to Aramingo Avenue at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange in Philadelphia will reopen to traffic on Thursday, October 27. Both ramps were closed in December 2020.

The ramp from the Betsy Ross Bridge to northbound I-95 was closed as part of reconstruction of the ramp from the bridge to I-95 south and Aramingo Avenue. The upper section of the northbound ramp was rebuilt at its connection with the southbound ramp. The remainder of the northbound ramp will be rehabilitated during the next stage of the project (Section BR3) at the interchange scheduled for construction in 2024.

The ramp from southbound I-95 to Aramingo Avenue was also closed for construction of the overhead ramp from the bridge to southbound I-95 along with the ramp from Aramingo Avenue to southbound I-95. Both ramps remain under construction and closed until mid-2023. The two ramps merge before connecting with the southbound interstate.

In addition, the ramp from northbound I-95 to the Betsy Ross Bridge will close on Tuesday, October 25, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for a traffic shift. Traffic will be detoured to Aramingo Avenue then back to the bridge.

Work at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange is part of the $93.6 million Section BR2 project to reconstruct and improve the ramps between the Betsy Ross Bridge, Aramingo Avenue, and I-95.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

