Route 3034 Chartiers Street Closure Begins Monday in Bridgeville

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of a portion of Chartiers Street in Bridgeville Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, October 24 weather permitting.

Chartiers Street will close to traffic between Route 50 (Washington Avenue) and Dewey Avenue beginning at 6 a.m. Monday continuously through 5 a.m. Monday, November 14. Crews will conduct roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements, and sidewalk and curb installation.

Chartiers Street vehicular traffic will be detoured via Route 50, Station Street, Dewey Avenue, and Bank Street. The pedestrian detour uses Route 50, Station Street, and Dewey Avenue.

The work is part of the $10.78 million improvement project that will widen the structure over Chartiers Creek to seven lanes using Accelerated Bridge Construction. Additionally, an exclusive lane from southbound Washington Pike to northbound I-79 will be constructed, widening work will occur on the northbound I-79 on-ramp, and Chartiers Street will be widened to include a turning lane. The project began in 2021 with utility relocation work and is anticipated to conclude in late 2022. During the 2022 construction season, the bridge will be closed for three extended weekends. Information will be provided in advance of all closures.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





