Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,384 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,200 in the last 365 days.

Route 3034 Chartiers Street Closure Begins Monday in Bridgeville

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of a portion of Chartiers Street in Bridgeville Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, October 24 weather permitting.

Chartiers Street will close to traffic between Route 50 (Washington Avenue) and Dewey Avenue beginning at 6 a.m. Monday continuously through 5 a.m. Monday, November 14. Crews will conduct roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements, and sidewalk and curb installation.

Chartiers Street vehicular traffic will be detoured via Route 50, Station Street, Dewey Avenue, and Bank Street.  The pedestrian detour uses Route 50, Station Street, and Dewey Avenue.

The work is part of the $10.78 million improvement project that will widen the structure over Chartiers Creek to seven lanes using Accelerated Bridge Construction.  Additionally, an exclusive lane from southbound Washington Pike to northbound I-79 will be constructed, widening work will occur on the northbound I-79 on-ramp, and Chartiers Street will be widened to include a turning lane. The project began in 2021 with utility relocation work and is anticipated to conclude in late 2022. During the 2022 construction season, the bridge will be closed for three extended weekends. Information will be provided in advance of all closures.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


You just read:

Route 3034 Chartiers Street Closure Begins Monday in Bridgeville

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.