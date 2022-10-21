Seven houses burnt down, full village homeless in West Guadalcanal

More than 30 plus people including children are the latest victims of a gruesome act of some arsonist who burnt down their houses at Kakalu village at Wanderer bay inland in West Guadalcanal on 12 October 2022.

More than 20 plus suspects have been arrested so far. Those suspects involved are male and female including juveniles. Currently, they are at Henderson Police Station for further dealings.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Operation of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) Ms Juanita Matanga said this is really sad to know that some women also have been involved as suspects in this burning incident.

DC Matanga said to make it worst an alleged rape incident also involved during the arson incident where three suspects allegedly rape a women after they bash her husband unconsciously.

Ms Matanga said properties have been damaged and even the suspects go to the victim’s garden and uproot them. The motive behind the arson incident is because of land issues between both parties involved. Investigation into the arson incident is continuing.

RSIPF Officers at Henderson Police Station and Police Response Team (PRT) were deployed to the location where the incident had happened to investigate the incident. PRT formed part of the deployment to support investigators while they were doing their job.

-RSIPF Press