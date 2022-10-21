Submit Release
Police arrest two suspects for illegal sale of beer in Honiara

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Central Police Station have arrested two suspects for the allegation of illegal sale of beers in Honiara on 14 October 2022.

The arrest has occurred after police received information from the community about illegal sale of beers at Balance canteen (Borderline area) in Honiara.

A total of 18 cartons of beer has been confiscated and kept as police exhibit till court gives orders to dispose of it.

Both suspects were arrested and placed in police custody. The owner of the canteen was charged for sale of liquor without license, Contrary to Section 59 (1) (a) Liquor Act while the sale’s person was charged for sale of liquor without license, Contrary to Section 57 (1) (a) Liquor Act.

Both suspects were released on principal bail to appear before Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on 30 October 2022.

-RSIPF Press

