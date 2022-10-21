Physician Growth Partners advises Hodari MD Dermatology & Rejuvené in transaction with PhyNet Dermatology

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician Growth Partners (“PGP”) is pleased to have advised Hodari MD Dermatology & Rejuvené (“Hodari Dermatology”), in its recent partnership with PhyNet Dermatology (“PhyNet”), a private equity-backed dermatology platform and portfolio company of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Boston-based Century Equity Partners. This transaction represents PhyNet’s entry point into Northern California.



Hodari Dermatology is based in Chico, California and led by founder Dr. Kafele T. Hodari. Since 2017, Hodari Dermatology has grown to provide a full scope of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services. Its full team of both medical and aesthetic providers deliver comprehensive care across an expansive footprint that includes three clinical locations and a med spa.

PhyNet will provide the resources and expertise to enable Hodari Dermatology to accelerate their continued geographic expansion with expanded provider recruitment and other strategic growth initiatives. PGP served as the exclusive transaction advisor to Hodari Dermatology throughout the transaction process.

Dr. Kafele T. Hodari said, “I’m incredibly grateful for and extremely satisfied with the work that Michael Kroin and PGP did on my behalf. Not only did they knock it out of the park in terms of valuation, but they handled many other key details throughout the process. They kept me constantly informed and I truly felt they had my best interest in mind. Being able to fully trust them allowed me to stay abreast of important details while also having the time, energy, and focus to take care of my patients. I could not be more pleased with the entire outcome. They truly delivered.”

PGP’s CEO and Managing Partner Michael Kroin added, “Dr. Hodari and the team at Hodari MD have been a pleasure to work with from start to finish. We understood Dr. Hodari’s goals as a young and ambitious founder. PhyNet will be a tremendous fit for his go-forward outlook. Given Dr. Hodari’s reputation, we knew that the practice would receive a great deal of interest from many capital partners. After a thorough and competitive process, PhyNet stood out as the clear match for Dr. Hodari. We are excited to see this partnership flourish into the future.”

