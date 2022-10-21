Verdafresh Recognized by APR

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verdafresh™ is pleased to announce that the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) has affirmed that mono-material packaging film structures with Verdafresh coating have passed the Critical Guidance testing for barrier packaging recyclability.



Verdafresh provides a water-based coating formulation that greatly improves Oxygen barriers on oriented PE films without inhibiting recyclability of thin or thick mono-material packaging. The clear, thin Verdafresh™ coating can be applied to films with current industry printing and coating assets in place.

“This APR approval is key for Verdafresh as both flexible packaging converters and CPGs continue to scale up with our technology for high barrier mono-material laminates. We help achieve curb side recycling mandates for our customers in the stand-up pouch and laminate markets,” said Dave Klopp, CEO of Verdafresh.

“This is a key moment for us as we execute our ‘Powered by Verdafresh’ strategy enabling converters to provide ‘Recycle Ready Packaging’,” said Fred Levitt, Chief Technical Officer and Founder of Verdafresh.

About Verdafresh

Using its proprietary coating technology, Verdafresh is bringing to market high barrier packaging films made of at least 98% polyethylene, making them the best available fully recyclable films using existing infrastructure. Verdafresh films can deliver oxygen transmission rates (OTR) of less than 0.1 cc/100in2/day – a breakthrough that allows brands to meet their sustainable packaging goals without sacrificing product quality or recyclability. To learn more, visit www.verdafresh.com.

The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) is The Voice of Plastics Recycling®. As the international trade association representing the plastics recycling industry, membership includes independent recycling companies of all sizes, processing numerous resins, as well as consumer product companies, equipment manufacturers, testing laboratories, organizations, and others committed to the success of plastics recycling. APR advocates the recycling of all plastics. Visit www.PlasticsRecycling.org for more information.

APR Recognition Program page: https://plasticsrecycling.org/apr-design-recognition-program

APR homepage: https://plasticsrecycling.org

Press contact:

Dave Klopp, CEO

dave.klopp@verdafresh.com