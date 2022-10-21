Rescheduled: Acme United Corporation Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) Acme United has re-scheduled its third quarter 2022 financial results conference call for 3:00 pm ET on Friday, October 21, 2022. Dial-in and webcast information are as follows:



Dial-in: 1-877-270-2148

International Dial-in: 1-412-902-6510

Please ask to be joined into the Acme United call.

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cfuvfi38

The conference call was originally scheduled for Friday, October 21, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET, but was canceled due to technical and other issues experienced by the Company's previous conference call provider.

Acme United Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, DMT®, Med-Nap, and Safety Made.

