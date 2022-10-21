FDLE to hold Trunk or Treat at Pensacola Regional Operations Center

For Immediate Release

October 21, 2022



PENSACOLA, Fla. – The public is invited to a free “trunk or treat” hosted by FDLE at the FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center. In addition to trunk or treat, there will be food trucks, face painting, fingerprint demos, games, and a meet-and-greet with K9 Maple.



What: FDLE Pensacola Trunk or Treat

When: Monday, October 24, 2022

Time: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. (CST)

Where: FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center

Address: 1301 N. Palafox St.



Assignment editors, please add this event to your community calendars.

