FDLE to hold Trunk or Treat at Pensacola Regional Operations Center
For Immediate Release
October 21, 2022
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The public is invited to a free “trunk or treat” hosted by FDLE at the FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center. In addition to trunk or treat, there will be food trucks, face painting, fingerprint demos, games, and a meet-and-greet with K9 Maple.
What: FDLE Pensacola Trunk or Treat
When: Monday, October 24, 2022
Time: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. (CST)
Where: FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center
Address: 1301 N. Palafox St.
Assignment editors, please add this event to your community calendars.