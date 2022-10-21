Mad Hatter’s Tea Party brings iconic Orbit back to Life - 10yrs after it welcomed millions to the London Olympics

The Mad Hatter serving Alice in Wonderland tea Queen of Hearts Alice being tempted to drink a potion

For too long the Orbit has been an ignored and neglected jewel in the crown of Stratford and London, which is an unacceptable situation given its history and the great views of the capital” — Paul Gregg

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Mad Hatter’s Tea Party brings iconic Orbit back to Life this half-term - a decade after it welcomed millions to the London Olympics

AFTER 10 years abandoned and forgotten London's iconic Orbit attraction at the QE2 Park in Stratford is being brought back to life as The Alice in Wonderland Experience this half-term.

The Orbit’s restaurant in the sky will host The Mad Hatters' Tea Party, complete with a full cast of characters including Alice, the Queen of Hearts, Tweedledum and Tweedledee, and The Mad Hatter himself, from the famous children's fantasy tale.

The Hatter, Alice, and the rest of Lewis Carroll's surrealist characters will be in charge of the biggest, maddest party since the Olympics left town a decade ago, in their own fantasy fun world high above our capital city.

Paul Gregg of Orbit Live Limited said: "For too long the Orbit has been an ignored and neglected jewel in the crown of Stratford and London, which is an unacceptable situation given its history and the great views of the capital it can deliver.

"So many Londoners came to QE2 Park for the Olympics and Paralympics in 2012, only stopping to stare at the eye-catching Orbit installation, not realising the amazing views of their capital available from its summit.

"Back then the Olympic fever surrounding Team GB was a magnetic force drawing people into the stadium to cheer on the athletes. People didn't realise what a great asset the park and the Orbit were.

"But ten years later it's time to reclaim this amazing public space and I hope The Mad Hatter's Tea Party will help people check out from reality for a few hours and forget all the worries of the world."

The Mad Hatter's Tea Party at The Alice in Wonderland Experience will be open during half-term from Friday, October 20th until Sunday, October 30, at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford.

Entry will include admission to the Mad Hatter's Tea Pa.rty in the pod at the top of the Orbit, with unlimited tea, scones, and sandwiches to suit all tastes.

The world's longest tunnel slide at 178 feet is also open at the top of the Orbit for the brave, and for those less intrepid the views back across the city are breathtaking.