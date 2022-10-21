Oshkosh Man Convicted of Elder Abuse After Alleged Theft of $426,000 from Elderly Victim

OSHKOSH, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that Terry Lynn Culver, 64, of Oshkosh, has been convicted of eight class H felonies in relation to the theft of over $426,000 from a 92-year-old resident of a nursing home. The charges are the result of a joint elder abuse and tax fraud investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR).

“DOJ’s Medicaid Fraud Control and Elder Abuse Unit works diligently to bring those who cheat seniors to justice,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to everyone whose work ensured that the defendant was convicted for these crimes.”

According to the criminal complaint, Culver acted as power of attorney for the victim. After the victim moved into a nursing home, Culver removed over $426,000 from the victim’s bank accounts and spent the money on home improvements and vehicles and at bars, restaurants, and casinos as far off as Las Vegas, Nevada. The complaint also alleges that Culver filed false and fraudulent tax returns with the Department of Revenue for five years.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 4, 2023.

The case was investigated by Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigations, the DOR Office of Criminal Investigations, and prosecuted by DOJ Medicaid Fraud Control and Elder Abuse Unit Assistant Attorney General Timothy Filipa. DOJ also provided victim services.

Wisconsinites can help fight patient and elder abuse by reporting abuse at www.ReportElderAbuseWI.org and 1-833-586-0107.

The Wisconsin Medicaid Fraud Control and Elder Abuse Unit, within the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Legal Services, receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $1,617,392 for the fiscal year 2022. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $539,126 for fiscal year 2022 is funded by the State of Wisconsin.