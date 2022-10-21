Halloween House New Jersey, New York & Pennsylvania
New 10-Room Attraction Includes “Glow in the Dark” Room and tribute to “Stranger Things,” Brings Halloween Excitement for All-Ages Fun Through Nov. 3NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Halloween season, a brand-new holiday experience has been running at several malls across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania: Halloween House. This is an indoor, one-of-a-kind, 10-room Halloween experience that family members of all ages will enjoy. Tickets are available now online and are on sale at https://tickets.halloweenhouseus.com.
Halloween House features a one-of-a-kind walkthrough experience for guests of all ages at the mall, including a “Trick or Treat” Room, a “Glow in the Dark” Room, a 1940s-inspired 'Haunted Hotel' Room and Pumpkin Patch. During the month there will be scheduled live professional pumpkin carvers appearing to demonstrate their skills and a room dedicated to the Netflix show “Stranger Things” with various props and decorations.
To date, the following celebrities have visited Halloween House include WWE star Byron Saxton, News 12 Newsday Personality Elisa DiStefano, Z100’s Danielle Monaro, Big Brother Star Nicole Anthony, and WPIX Personality Jill Nicolini
Halloween House offers guests a spooktacular 10,000 square foot multi-room walk-through experience during the entire month of October, and is free of jump-scare actors, gore and blood. Each of the 10 rooms will be curated by Hollywood set designers, artists and Halloween enthusiasts using creative lighting, props and effects that bring to life the sights, sounds, characters and traditions associated with the Halloween season with some interesting twists. The event will be following all health safety rules.
New Jersey locations Paramus, Princeton and Rockaway, New York locations Westchester and Long Island, Pennsylvania location is the Oxford Valley Mall.
Halloween House will offer guests the opportunity to purchase retail Halloween-themed gifts and decorations.
There will be a number of special events including pumpkin carving classes, costume parties and special charity nights. Non-profits and businesses seeking sponsorships and/or to become partners with Halloween should email contact@halloweenhouselongisland.com
Halloween House will be open every day through November 3, 2022.Tickets can be purchased online at https://tickets.halloweenhouseus.com. Hours of operation: Monday – Wednesday: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m; Thursdays: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m; Fridays: 3 p.m. to 1 a.m; Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m; Sundays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets are: Monday through Thursday: $20 for adults and $20 for children 10 and under; Friday-Sunday: $25 for adults and $20 for children 10 and under. Special discounts and reduced rates on designated days for non-profit organizations.
For more details, directions, and purchase tickets, visit https://halloweenhouseus.com/, email Contact@HalloweenHouseLongIsland.com
About Halloween House:
Halloween House is a, one-of-a-kind, fully immersive family friendly Halloween experience at multiple locations in the Northeast. This month-long attraction spooktacular walk-through activity features unique Halloween themed rooms, a gift shop and more. Halloween House brings to life the fun and excitement of Halloween in an environment that recreates the look and feel of your favorite haunted house experiences. Fun for children of all ages, following all health safety protocols.
Jason Geffen
Map 360
JGeffen@map360co.com