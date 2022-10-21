Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,389 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,283 in the last 365 days.

Update: Acme United Corporation Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced the postponement of its third quarter 2022 financial results conference call previously scheduled for Friday, October 21, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET due to issues experienced by its conference call provider.

Acme United is working to re-schedule the call with another provider for Friday, October 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET.  Final timing, dial-in and webcast information to access Acme United's call will be provided as soon as available.

Acme United Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, DMT®, Med-Nap, and Safety Made.

Contacts

Acme United Corporation
Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060
pdriscoll@acmeunited.com


You just read:

Update: Acme United Corporation Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.