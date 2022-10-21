- Docket Number:
This guidance is intended for sponsor-investigators (hereafter referred to as sponsors) developing individualized investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) drug products for a severely debilitating or life-threatening (SDLT) genetic disease. Most often, individuals with such diseases will have no alternative treatment options, and their diseases will be rapidly progressing, resulting in early death and/or devastating or irreversible morbidity within a short time frame without treatment. In these situations, drug development targeted to a larger number of patients with the same disease is not anticipated because of the specificity of the mechanism of action of the ASO combined with the rarity of the treatment-amenable patient population. The gene variant or variants that are targeted by the ASO drug product should be unique to the trial participant(s) and generally only reported in a small number of patients (typically 1 to 2) in the disease population. If more than a few patients may be candidates for targeted treatment with the ASO drug product, then the ASO is no longer considered individualized, and the sponsor should discuss a drug development plan of the investigational ASO drug product for a larger patient population with the relevant review division.
