Schwank to Host Telephone Town Hall on Voting in the Upcoming Election

Reading — October 21, 2022 — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, state Sen. Judy Schwank will host a telephone town hall on voting and the upcoming general election.
The event will begin at 7 P.M. and will offer individuals to ask questions about drop boxes, mail-in ballots, election security and all things voting. Guest will include:
- Pennsylvania Department of State Acting Sec. Leigh Chapman
- Committee of Seventy Policy Director Patrick Christmas
- State Rep. Mark Rozzi
- State Rep. Manny Guzman
“There’s been lots of misinformation around voting and the electoral process in recent years that I know many of my constituents find very concerning.” Schwank said. “Our nation’s democracy is in a state of crisis and confidence in the validity of our elections among voters is at an all-time low. Accurate information and faith in the electoral process is crucial to a functioning democracy. I’m hopeful this event will provide voters with the information they need to cast their ballot with confidence.”
Individuals can register to participate and pre-submit questions by visiting senatorschwank.com/telephone-townhall.
