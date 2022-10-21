Schwank to Host Telephone Town Hall on Voting in the Upcoming Election

Reading — October 21, 2022 — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, state Sen. Judy Schwank will host a telephone town hall on voting and the upcoming general election.

The event will begin at 7 P.M. and will offer individuals to ask questions about drop boxes, mail-in ballots, election security and all things voting. Guest will include:

Pennsylvania Department of State Acting Sec. Leigh Chapman

Committee of Seventy Policy Director Patrick Christmas

State Rep. Mark Rozzi

State Rep. Manny Guzman

“There’s been lots of misinformation around voting and the electoral process in recent years that I know many of my constituents find very concerning.” Schwank said. “Our nation’s democracy is in a state of crisis and confidence in the validity of our elections among voters is at an all-time low. Accurate information and faith in the electoral process is crucial to a functioning democracy. I’m hopeful this event will provide voters with the information they need to cast their ballot with confidence.”

Individuals can register to participate and pre-submit questions by visiting senatorschwank.com/telephone-townhall .

###