Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,394 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,288 in the last 365 days.

Schwank to Host Telephone Town Hall on Voting in the Upcoming Election

Telephone Town Hall - October 27, 2022

Reading — October 21, 2022 — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, state Sen. Judy Schwank will host a telephone town hall on voting and the upcoming general election.

The event will begin at 7 P.M. and will offer individuals to ask questions about drop boxes, mail-in ballots, election security and all things voting. Guest will include:

  • Pennsylvania Department of State Acting Sec. Leigh Chapman
  • Committee of Seventy Policy Director Patrick Christmas
  • State Rep. Mark Rozzi
  • State Rep. Manny Guzman

“There’s been lots of misinformation around voting and the electoral process in recent years that I know many of my constituents find very concerning.” Schwank said. “Our nation’s democracy is in a state of crisis and confidence in the validity of our elections among voters is at an all-time low. Accurate information and faith in the electoral process is crucial to a functioning democracy. I’m hopeful this event will provide voters with the information they need to cast their ballot with confidence.”

Individuals can register to participate and pre-submit questions by visiting senatorschwank.com/telephone-townhall.

###

 

You just read:

Schwank to Host Telephone Town Hall on Voting in the Upcoming Election

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.