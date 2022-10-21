Submit Release
Harry Hansen Meat Service Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Beef Strips​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 21, 2022

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of flavored beef strips sold at wholesale and at retail stores. This includes products purchased on or before Oct. 19, 2022, and all packages are vacuum-sealed in various weights carrying a mark of inspection with establishment No. 74. The rec​alled product includes:

  • Hot Beef Strips
  • Regular Beef Strips
  • BBQ Beef Strips

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products may be adulterated. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Rick Kastenson, Harry Hansen Meat Service, at (262) 835-9510.

USDA Recall Classifications

Class I
 This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

