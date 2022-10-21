October 21, 2022 - Texas Employment Numbers Continue to Set Records in September, Unemployment Ticks Down
Date: October 21, 2022
Media Contact: Angela Woellner
Phone: 512-463-8556
State doubles the previous month’s job gains
AUSTIN - In September 2022, Texas added 40,000 nonfarm jobs, more than doubling the number of jobs added in August. For the eleventh consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,571,800. The Texas economy has added 721,800 positions since September 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from August 2022.
“Texas’ total nonfarm job annual growth rate has outpaced the United States for the last 15 months, demonstrating one of the key factors that make Texas the top choice for employers and their workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “With more than half a million job ads posted right now in Texas, TWC remains dedicated to ensuring job seekers have the skills employers need to fill those positions.”
Leisure and Hospitality job growth surged in September with 25,700 positions added, marking an 11.8 percent over-the-year change. Second in over-the-month growth, Trade, Transportation, and Utilities grew by 7,600 jobs. Financial Activities followed with a gain of 6,200 jobs.
“More people in Texas are working today than ever before. In fact, more people in Texas are working than the entire population of the state of Pennsylvania,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “TWC offers an array of free services to Texans to ensure their success – everything from free online learning courses to occupational training and hiring events. We’re here to help.”
The Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) continued to record the lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.8 percent each in September, followed by Midland at 3.0 percent, then College Station-Bryan and Lubbock both at 3.1 percent.
“Major private-sector industries have grown faster in Texas than they have nationally over the past year, and this is a direct result of existing and new Texas employers recognizing and taking advantage of the opportunities in the Lone Star State,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “For example, the Information industry had 10.9 percent over-the-year growth in Texas, compared to a 5.9 percent national rate. TWC and our Workforce Solutions partners are here to ensure Texas employers have the talent they need for those lucrative careers.”
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.
The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for October is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (CST).
|September 2022
|August 2022
|September 2021
|C.L.F.
|Emp.
|Unemp.
|Rate
|C.L.F.
|Emp.
|Unemp.
|Rate
|C.L.F.
|Emp.
|Unemp.
|Rate
|United States
|164,463.0
|159,003.0
|5,460.0
|3.3
|164,971.0
|158,714.0
|6,256.0
|3.8
|161,392.0
|154,026.0
|7,366.0
|4.6
|Texas
|14,538.9
|13,982.1
|556.9
|3.8
|14,541.6
|13,934.8
|606.8
|4.2
|14,257.9
|13,536.3
|721.6
|5.1
|Abilene
|78.9
|76.4
|2.5
|3.2
|79.1
|76.3
|2.8
|3.5
|79.2
|76.0
|3.2
|4.1
|Amarillo
|132.3
|128.6
|3.7
|2.8
|133.0
|129.0
|4.0
|3.0
|133.2
|128.5
|4.7
|3.5
|Austin-Round Rock
|1,355.6
|1,317.6
|38.0
|2.8
|1,352.4
|1,311.9
|40.5
|3.0
|1,319.0
|1,271.6
|47.4
|3.6
|Beaumont-Port Arthur
|164.8
|154.4
|10.4
|6.3
|165.5
|153.9
|11.7
|7.1
|164.5
|150.5
|14.1
|8.6
|Brownsville-Harlingen
|173.9
|163.8
|10.1
|5.8
|175.5
|164.2
|11.2
|6.4
|174.8
|162.1
|12.7
|7.3
|College Station-Bryan
|138.1
|133.8
|4.2
|3.1
|133.6
|129.0
|4.6
|3.5
|137.2
|132.0
|5.2
|3.8
|Corpus Christi
|201.2
|191.2
|10.0
|5.0
|201.8
|190.7
|11.1
|5.5
|201.6
|188.4
|13.2
|6.5
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
|4,250.8
|4,106.2
|144.6
|3.4
|4,256.0
|4,100.2
|155.8
|3.7
|4,110.4
|3,925.1
|185.3
|4.5
|Dallas-Plano-Irving MD
|2,891.5
|2,794.5
|97.1
|3.4
|2,894.4
|2,789.9
|104.5
|3.6
|2,785.1
|2,661.1
|124.0
|4.5
|Fort Worth-Arlington MD
|1,359.3
|1,311.7
|47.5
|3.5
|1,361.6
|1,310.4
|51.2
|3.8
|1,325.3
|1,264.0
|61.3
|4.6
|El Paso
|362.5
|346.7
|15.8
|4.4
|363.3
|346.5
|16.8
|4.6
|366.2
|346.1
|20.1
|5.5
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
|3,519.4
|3,370.9
|148.5
|4.2
|3,518.2
|3,355.1
|163.1
|4.6
|3,431.7
|3,235.5
|196.1
|5.7
|Killeen-Temple
|181.8
|174.1
|7.7
|4.2
|181.2
|172.9
|8.3
|4.6
|180.8
|171.3
|9.5
|5.2
|Laredo
|117.5
|113.1
|4.5
|3.8
|117.6
|112.8
|4.9
|4.1
|116.6
|110.2
|6.4
|5.5
|Longview
|96.0
|91.9
|4.1
|4.3
|96.2
|91.7
|4.5
|4.7
|96.4
|91.0
|5.4
|5.6
|Lubbock
|167.8
|162.6
|5.2
|3.1
|167.3
|161.5
|5.8
|3.5
|166.0
|159.3
|6.7
|4.0
|McAllen-Edinburg-Mission
|368.1
|343.4
|24.7
|6.7
|368.8
|340.7
|28.2
|7.6
|365.6
|335.5
|30.0
|8.2
|Midland
|104.0
|100.8
|3.1
|3.0
|103.6
|100.1
|3.4
|3.3
|102.9
|97.9
|5.0
|4.9
|Odessa
|80.8
|77.3
|3.5
|4.3
|80.3
|76.4
|3.9
|4.9
|80.6
|74.9
|5.6
|7.0
|San Angelo
|54.4
|52.7
|1.8
|3.3
|54.4
|52.4
|1.9
|3.5
|54.6
|52.1
|2.4
|4.4
|San Antonio-New Braunfels
|1,233.8
|1,190.2
|43.6
|3.5
|1,228.2
|1,181.0
|47.1
|3.8
|1,213.3
|1,156.6
|56.7
|4.7
|Sherman-Denison
|66.8
|64.5
|2.3
|3.4
|67.0
|64.6
|2.4
|3.6
|65.8
|63.0
|2.8
|4.3
|Texarkana
|63.6
|60.9
|2.7
|4.3
|63.8
|60.9
|2.9
|4.5
|63.0
|60.1
|3.0
|4.7
|Tyler
|111.0
|107.1
|3.9
|3.5
|110.9
|106.6
|4.2
|3.8
|109.7
|104.7
|5.1
|4.6
|Victoria
|43.9
|42.0
|1.8
|4.2
|43.3
|41.4
|2.0
|4.6
|44.1
|41.6
|2.5
|5.8
|Waco
|131.0
|126.6
|4.4
|3.4
|132.1
|127.3
|4.9
|3.7
|129.8
|124.1
|5.7
|4.4
|Wichita Falls
|63.8
|61.6
|2.3
|3.5
|64.1
|61.6
|2.5
|4.0
|64.0
|61.0
|3.0
|4.6
|INDUSTRY TITLE
|Sep 2022*
|Aug 2022
|Sep 2021
|Aug'22 to Sep '22
|Sep'21 to Sep '22
|Absolute Change
|Percent Change
|Absolute Change
|Percent Change
|Total Nonagricultural
|13,571,800
|13,531,800
|12,850,000
|40,000
|0.3
|721,800
|5.6
|Total Private
|11,573,400
|11,530,300
|10,861,000
|43,100
|0.4
|712,400
|6.6
|Goods Producing
|1,928,800
|1,931,100
|1,797,900
|-2,300
|-0.1
|130,900
|7.3
|Mining and Logging
|219,100
|219,300
|180,900
|-200
|-0.1
|38,200
|21.1
|Construction
|783,300
|785,900
|740,100
|-2,600
|-0.3
|43,200
|5.8
|Manufacturing
|926,400
|925,900
|876,900
|500
|0.1
|49,500
|5.6
|Service Providing
|11,643,000
|11,600,700
|11,052,100
|42,300
|0.4
|590,900
|5.3
|Trade, Transportation, and Utilities
|2,708,900
|2,701,300
|2,598,100
|7,600
|0.3
|110,800
|4.3
|Information
|235,800
|234,800
|212,600
|1,000
|0.4
|23,200
|10.9
|Financial Activities
|908,400
|902,200
|840,100
|6,200
|0.7
|68,300
|8.1
|Professional and Business Services
|2,023,700
|2,024,700
|1,927,700
|-1,000
|0.0
|96,000
|5.0
|Education and Health Services
|1,835,200
|1,832,600
|1,736,000
|2,600
|0.1
|99,200
|5.7
|Leisure and Hospitality
|1,483,000
|1,457,300
|1,326,600
|25,700
|1.8
|156,400
|11.8
|Other Services
|449,600
|446,300
|422,000
|3,300
|0.7
|27,600
|6.5
|Government
|1,998,400
|2,001,500
|1,989,000
|-3,100
|-0.2
|9,400
|0.5
#amw
Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its local workforce development boards network, call 512-463-8942 or visit https://twc.texas.gov/. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.