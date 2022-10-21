October 21, 2022 - Texas Employment Numbers Continue to Set Records in September, Unemployment Ticks Down

Date: October 21, 2022

State doubles the previous month’s job gains

AUSTIN - In September 2022, Texas added 40,000 nonfarm jobs, more than doubling the number of jobs added in August. For the eleventh consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,571,800. The Texas economy has added 721,800 positions since September 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from August 2022.

“Texas’ total nonfarm job annual growth rate has outpaced the United States for the last 15 months, demonstrating one of the key factors that make Texas the top choice for employers and their workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “With more than half a million job ads posted right now in Texas, TWC remains dedicated to ensuring job seekers have the skills employers need to fill those positions.”

Leisure and Hospitality job growth surged in September with 25,700 positions added, marking an 11.8 percent over-the-year change. Second in over-the-month growth, Trade, Transportation, and Utilities grew by 7,600 jobs. Financial Activities followed with a gain of 6,200 jobs.

“More people in Texas are working today than ever before. In fact, more people in Texas are working than the entire population of the state of Pennsylvania,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “TWC offers an array of free services to Texans to ensure their success – everything from free online learning courses to occupational training and hiring events. We’re here to help.”

The Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) continued to record the lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.8 percent each in September, followed by Midland at 3.0 percent, then College Station-Bryan and Lubbock both at 3.1 percent.

“Major private-sector industries have grown faster in Texas than they have nationally over the past year, and this is a direct result of existing and new Texas employers recognizing and taking advantage of the opportunities in the Lone Star State,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “For example, the Information industry had 10.9 percent over-the-year growth in Texas, compared to a 5.9 percent national rate. TWC and our Workforce Solutions partners are here to ensure Texas employers have the talent they need for those lucrative careers.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for October is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (CST).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) September 2022 August 2022 September 2021 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 164,463.0 159,003.0 5,460.0 3.3 164,971.0 158,714.0 6,256.0 3.8 161,392.0 154,026.0 7,366.0 4.6 Texas 14,538.9 13,982.1 556.9 3.8 14,541.6 13,934.8 606.8 4.2 14,257.9 13,536.3 721.6 5.1 Abilene 78.9 76.4 2.5 3.2 79.1 76.3 2.8 3.5 79.2 76.0 3.2 4.1 Amarillo 132.3 128.6 3.7 2.8 133.0 129.0 4.0 3.0 133.2 128.5 4.7 3.5 Austin-Round Rock 1,355.6 1,317.6 38.0 2.8 1,352.4 1,311.9 40.5 3.0 1,319.0 1,271.6 47.4 3.6 Beaumont-Port Arthur 164.8 154.4 10.4 6.3 165.5 153.9 11.7 7.1 164.5 150.5 14.1 8.6 Brownsville-Harlingen 173.9 163.8 10.1 5.8 175.5 164.2 11.2 6.4 174.8 162.1 12.7 7.3 College Station-Bryan 138.1 133.8 4.2 3.1 133.6 129.0 4.6 3.5 137.2 132.0 5.2 3.8 Corpus Christi 201.2 191.2 10.0 5.0 201.8 190.7 11.1 5.5 201.6 188.4 13.2 6.5 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,250.8 4,106.2 144.6 3.4 4,256.0 4,100.2 155.8 3.7 4,110.4 3,925.1 185.3 4.5 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,891.5 2,794.5 97.1 3.4 2,894.4 2,789.9 104.5 3.6 2,785.1 2,661.1 124.0 4.5 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,359.3 1,311.7 47.5 3.5 1,361.6 1,310.4 51.2 3.8 1,325.3 1,264.0 61.3 4.6 El Paso 362.5 346.7 15.8 4.4 363.3 346.5 16.8 4.6 366.2 346.1 20.1 5.5 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,519.4 3,370.9 148.5 4.2 3,518.2 3,355.1 163.1 4.6 3,431.7 3,235.5 196.1 5.7 Killeen-Temple 181.8 174.1 7.7 4.2 181.2 172.9 8.3 4.6 180.8 171.3 9.5 5.2 Laredo 117.5 113.1 4.5 3.8 117.6 112.8 4.9 4.1 116.6 110.2 6.4 5.5 Longview 96.0 91.9 4.1 4.3 96.2 91.7 4.5 4.7 96.4 91.0 5.4 5.6 Lubbock 167.8 162.6 5.2 3.1 167.3 161.5 5.8 3.5 166.0 159.3 6.7 4.0 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 368.1 343.4 24.7 6.7 368.8 340.7 28.2 7.6 365.6 335.5 30.0 8.2 Midland 104.0 100.8 3.1 3.0 103.6 100.1 3.4 3.3 102.9 97.9 5.0 4.9 Odessa 80.8 77.3 3.5 4.3 80.3 76.4 3.9 4.9 80.6 74.9 5.6 7.0 San Angelo 54.4 52.7 1.8 3.3 54.4 52.4 1.9 3.5 54.6 52.1 2.4 4.4 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,233.8 1,190.2 43.6 3.5 1,228.2 1,181.0 47.1 3.8 1,213.3 1,156.6 56.7 4.7 Sherman-Denison 66.8 64.5 2.3 3.4 67.0 64.6 2.4 3.6 65.8 63.0 2.8 4.3 Texarkana 63.6 60.9 2.7 4.3 63.8 60.9 2.9 4.5 63.0 60.1 3.0 4.7 Tyler 111.0 107.1 3.9 3.5 110.9 106.6 4.2 3.8 109.7 104.7 5.1 4.6 Victoria 43.9 42.0 1.8 4.2 43.3 41.4 2.0 4.6 44.1 41.6 2.5 5.8 Waco 131.0 126.6 4.4 3.4 132.1 127.3 4.9 3.7 129.8 124.1 5.7 4.4 Wichita Falls 63.8 61.6 2.3 3.5 64.1 61.6 2.5 4.0 64.0 61.0 3.0 4.6

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Sep 2022* Aug 2022 Sep 2021 Aug'22 to Sep '22 Sep'21 to Sep '22 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 13,571,800 13,531,800 12,850,000 40,000 0.3 721,800 5.6 Total Private 11,573,400 11,530,300 10,861,000 43,100 0.4 712,400 6.6 Goods Producing 1,928,800 1,931,100 1,797,900 -2,300 -0.1 130,900 7.3 Mining and Logging 219,100 219,300 180,900 -200 -0.1 38,200 21.1 Construction 783,300 785,900 740,100 -2,600 -0.3 43,200 5.8 Manufacturing 926,400 925,900 876,900 500 0.1 49,500 5.6 Service Providing 11,643,000 11,600,700 11,052,100 42,300 0.4 590,900 5.3 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,708,900 2,701,300 2,598,100 7,600 0.3 110,800 4.3 Information 235,800 234,800 212,600 1,000 0.4 23,200 10.9 Financial Activities 908,400 902,200 840,100 6,200 0.7 68,300 8.1 Professional and Business Services 2,023,700 2,024,700 1,927,700 -1,000 0.0 96,000 5.0 Education and Health Services 1,835,200 1,832,600 1,736,000 2,600 0.1 99,200 5.7 Leisure and Hospitality 1,483,000 1,457,300 1,326,600 25,700 1.8 156,400 11.8 Other Services 449,600 446,300 422,000 3,300 0.7 27,600 6.5 Government 1,998,400 2,001,500 1,989,000 -3,100 -0.2 9,400 0.5

