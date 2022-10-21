Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,287 in the last 365 days.

Genomic Prediction Promotes Kelly Ketterson to Chief Executive Officer

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomic Prediction announced today that Kelly Ketterson has been promoted to CEO effective immediately. Kelly has served as Genomic Prediction COO since January of this year.

"Kelly's decades of experience successfully leading at other top companies in the industry, and the enormous progress she's made here in her last ten months as COO make this promotion a natural progression" said Chief Science Officer and co-founder of Genomic Prediction, Dr. Nathan Treff.

"I am grateful for Dr. Treff and the Board's support as I work to expand the partnerships and research in the ever-changing and fast paced field of genetic testing." said Ketterson "As an advocate for patient care I want to ensure that every potential reproductive patient has access to make the best informed decisions during their IVF treatment."

Prior to her role with Genomic Prediction Ketterson served CooperSurgical as their VP, Operations, VP of Medical Affairs and launched the CooperSurgical US Center of Excellence. Ketterson was also the Chief Operating Officer at Reprogenetics; Executive Director of Tyho-Galileo Research Laboratories; and Althea Science. 

About Genomic Prediction:

Genomic Prediction is redefining human embryo genetic testing. Backed by rigorous validation and a unique multidisciplinary approach, unlike any other PGT method available today, our ultra high resolution LifeView tests provide the power to reduce false positives and false negatives, resulting in improved clinical outcomes for IVF patients. Learn more about Genomic Prediction's LifeView PGT testing at: www.lifeview.com

Media contact:

Because of Y
katie@genomicprediction.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genomic-prediction-promotes-kelly-ketterson-to-chief-executive-officer-301656158.html

SOURCE Genomic Prediction

You just read:

Genomic Prediction Promotes Kelly Ketterson to Chief Executive Officer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.