Labour Shortage and Economic Immigration: It's Time to Normalize the Diversity Reflex, Says Université de l'Ontario français

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the Toronto Global Forum, Université de l'Ontario français (UOF) is launching a conversation with top global leaders on the issue of diversity and inclusion as a driver of innovation in an economic transition.



With the new realities of digitization, global pandemic, labour shortages, and competition for global talent, the labour market is undergoing a transformation. The purpose of this major conversation is to reflect on the impact of these changes on the future and the economic benefits of the migration of highly skilled, multilingual, and diverse people. Amid these multiple changes shaping the labour market, how can inclusion awareness become a fundamental structure for reskilling? How is digitization and remote work affecting the immigrant workforce? What should be the priorities for the future of work in education and reskilling? The Université de l'Ontario français is particularly proud to launch this fundamental conversation.

For UOF, this major event is also an opportunity to address the decline of the French language, especially the importance of building on the bilingualism of the immigrant workforce to develop a strong Francophone community.

Université de l'Ontario français President, Pierre Ouellette, moderated the Embracing a New Perspective panel. To introduce this discussion, the UOF was pleased to welcome Canada's Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, The Honourable Ahmed Hussen. Speakers included Perrin Beatty, President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce; Yves-Gérard Mehou-Ioko, Commissioner of Equity and Human Rights, Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario and Vice President of the Fédération des communautés francophones et acadiennes du Canada; Marshia Akbar, Research Manager, Labour Migration Research, Canada Excellence Research Chair in Migration and Integration, at Toronto Metropolitan University; and Navdeep Bains, Vice President of Global Investment Banking at CIBC.

Organized by the International Economic Forum of the Americas, the Toronto Global Forum is a world-class event inviting political actors, experts and business personalities to speak on the major issues of economic globalization. The Conference takes place from October 17 to 19, 2022 in Toronto.

"Focusing on immigration and inclusion, UOF is working to normalize the diversity reflex to better welcome global talent. As a result, we are particularly pleased to launch this forward-looking conversation. With the decline of the French language, it is even more crucial to seize the opportunity of an economic transformation to develop the Francophone community," said Université de l'Ontario français President Pierre Ouellette.

"Through a multifactorial transition, our labour market is at a crossroads to ensure its international competitiveness. We must do everything we can to attract global talent and we must do so in a way that encourages their integration and development. I thank the Université de l'Ontario français and the Toronto Global Forum for this opportunity to discuss the issue of inclusion and diversity in the context of economic transformation," said Catherine Cano, President of CanoVision and former administrator of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).

About the Université de l'Ontario français

A brand-new postsecondary institution, the Université de l'Ontario français is an innovative space focused on the creation and mobilization of knowledge in French. It opened on 9, Lower Jarvis Street in Toronto in September 2021. With the goal of creating a university tradition in the Centre-Southwest of the province, the university's activities are continually guided by the values of excellence, plurality, inclusion, and collaboration. The university advocates inductive, transdisciplinary, experience-based learning and research approaches. Governed by and for Ontario's Francophones, it offers an education that is firmly connected to the world and fosters eco-friendly citizenship.

